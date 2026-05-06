Former Weaknesses Michael Malone Flips for UNC

Hiring Michael Malone as head coach could end up being the best move the North Carolina Tar Heels have made in recent memory.

Following a disastrous end to the 2025 season, which led to a first-round NCAA Tournament exit for a second straight year, drastic changes were in order. That led North Carolina to part ways with Hubert Davis after five seasons in Chapel Hill.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Malone's experience and success in the NBA were obviously attractive to the Tar Heels' brass when they were considering the 54-year-old for their head coach vacancy. That said, his influence and impact go deeper than winning at the highest level. Here are a few ways Malone will elevate North Carolina.

Offensive Ingenuity

Dec 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone congratulates center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Under Davis, the Tar Heels' offense was heavily reliant on feeding Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar in the post and on allowing teams to bring a help defender. With both players' ability to pass the ball effortlessly, especially Wilson, there were open spaces along the perimeter. However, North Carolina's underwhelming three-point efficiency wasted those opportunities.

Other than that, Davis was incapable of organically drawing up creative sets to generate open shots. That is where Malone specializes. During his time with the Nuggets, Malone's offense was strikingly impressive with elite ball and player movement. I expect that to be the case from day one in Chapel Hill, with the allotment of talent across the roster.

Ability To Adjust

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Multiple times last season, including the first-round loss against VCU, Davis failed to adjust to the flow of the game. Malone has been forced to adjust on the fly, as the NBA Playoffs are best-of-seven series that require coaches to tweak their rotations and game plans based on opponents.

That is a unique aspect to consider with this situation, as Malone could have the upper hand in that department over multiple coaches, especially in the ACC. Taking that approach over from the NBA to the collegiate level will be a fascinating development to watch unfold as the season progresses.

Maximizing Role Players

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Malone's roster-building strategy has been crystal clear this offseason: Assemble developmental pieces around a couple of proven commodities. Terrence Brown and Jarin Stevenson are the veteran pieces on the roster.

In terms of role players, Matt Able is the classic example of a Malone-coached team. The North Carolina State transfer could be the X-factor for the Tar Heels next season . I would say Able and Maximo Adams are players to watch for as the season progresses.