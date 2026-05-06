Why Michael Malone’s Blueprint for UNC Makes Sense
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This offseason has been a challenging experience for the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program.
That is especially true of head coach Michael Malone, who took over just a month ago. While other coaches around the country were finalizing their portal targets, Malone was assembling a coaching staff.
That being said, the 54-year-old head coach has built a roster in his image, and it has been apparent in the players the Tar Heels have pursued in the transfer portal. Troy Renck, who covered Malone when he coached the Denver Nuggets, explained the veteran coach's history of building rosters mimics this group.
Renck's Thoughts
- “[I don’t see him saying], ‘Let’s collect however many five-star guys,’ and it looks like travel ball - guys who don’t play defense, guys who just are all about brand over teams, they’re more worried about the gear,” Renck said. “I just don’t see Michael doing that.”
- “I just think that’s the kind of sweet spot for Malone for me," Renck continued. "Three-star, four-star guys that become five-stars. Two-stars that become three-stars. Tough guys - like that kind of guy is how I see him succeeding in college.”
Malone on His Strategy
During his introductory press conference, Malone elaborated on what he wants to see in his players with the skill sets and values he prioritizes.
- “I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic - I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day,” Malone said. “Being a team that is completely selfless. Get over yourself, check the ego at the door. We can accomplish a hell of a lot more as a team - we over me.”
How Malone's Image Has Taken Shape
When evaluating which players the Tar Heels have incorporated into the program, it is clear that Malone's past experience has been influential. Having two capable ball handlers in Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas, versatile forwards in Jarin Stevenson and Maximo Adams, and a center willing to run the court and defend the rim in Sayon Keita mirrors the skill sets Malone values in his personnel.
Matt Able, who slid under the radar in the portal, was a player Malone quickly identified as an intriguing option for his system. Not the most popular player, but the longtime NBA head coach isn't blinded by talent alone. Able's shooting ability will be monumental for the Tar Heels next season. Safe to say, Malone does not shy away from adding underrated players and developing them in unexpected ways.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.