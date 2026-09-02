UNC's Malone Details Key Differences Between NBA and College

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone has acclimated well to his first year in Chapel Hill and has built a compelling roster in recent months.

While the 54-year-old head coach has proven effective in multiple areas of the job, Malone said the adjustment has been challenging at times.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was in the NBA for 25 years, and yesterday I was checking on classes," Malone said. "It's a completely different opportunity, but one that I'm embracing and excited about."

"The recruiting is the lifeblood of any program," Malone continued. "You spend so much time trying to go out there and put yourself in a position where you can get the best players in the country to come to a school like North Carolina. I've not shied away from it. I've been in gyms since I've taken the job."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"People always ask me, 'What's the biggest difference between working in the NBA as a coach and college as a coach?' It's really simple. In the NBA, it's basketball. In college, a lot of times, the last thing is basketball."

Assessing Malone's Tenure So Far

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Malone will be judged based on the team's success throughout the season, especially in March. However, the only data we can evaluate Malone on so far is what he achieved in the transfer portal window. Because Malone took over the job in the midst of the portal opening, North Carolina was behind in the recruiting process.

However, the Tar Heels landed several marquee transfers , including Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able. They also signed overseas prospects Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, who are each legitimate NBA talents.

As Malone mentioned, college basketball is complex, with NIL further complicating matters and adding another layer to roster building. To Malone's credit, he acknowledged the learning curve in this department and hired Chuck Martin as his top assistant coach. Martin has been at multiple stops with head coach John Calipari, compiling top recruiting classes at both Kentucky and Arkansas.

It goes without saying that Martin had a significant influence on North Carolina's recruiting success this offseason. Malone has detailed the shift he has been forced to endure since taking over as head coach, but it appears he's been more than sufficient in that department. Nonetheless, Malone's tenure in Chapel Hill will be assessed on how well the team performs in the NCAA Tournament, which has been subpar over the last five years under Hubert Davis.