Malone and UNC Basketball Ready for 2026 Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering the 2026-27 college basketball season with an extra pep in their step after hiring Michael Malone as head coach earlier this offseason.

This week, Malloy Smith appeared on the "Locked on Tar Heels Podcast" and explained his excitement for the new-look roster and coaching staff.

Smith's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just think for a group that has a bunch of transfers and new guys coming in, even the couple new coaches coming in, I think we're a pretty tight group," Smith said. "We have a good amount of chemistry. I think I've hung out with the whole team, like outside of practice; they're very welcoming to coming over and just hanging out and spending time together."

"They'll make the extra effort. So, it doesn't go unnoticed, especially as a first-year college [player], you want to make friends," Smith continued. "So, it's nice when your teammates are putting the extra effort to make you feel comfortable in a new environment. I think we're a pretty close group; we can always find a way to joke and laugh with each other. But when we step on the court, the chemistry shows more seriously. I'm really excited to see what we can do with all the talent that we have."

As mentioned, Malone is taking over as the head coach this season, and Smith provided an inside glimpse of Malone's attitude and commitment to the job.

"Just get excited," Smith said. "[Head] Coach [Michael] Malone loves basketball. From the first dinner that he had with me, I could tell he was one of those guys who not only loved it, but was obsessed, and basketball is his whole life. You can just tell he loves it and will put 100 percent effort into anything he's willing to do. Recruiting, he's going to put 100 percent , practice, games, and I'm just excited to see what he can do. A really great guy and great coach.

Overall Takeaways

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off of two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA tournament, it was obvious that a coaching change had to be made , regardless of whether it resulted in players from the current regime jumping ship.

That did happen in this case, as Dylan Mingo decommitted from the program months after announcing his decision to sign with the Tar Heels, and several players from last year's roster departed in the transfer portal.

However, Malone and his staff, headlined by Chuck Martin, assembled a legitimate roster predominantly through the portal, landing multiple marquee players who were heavily recruited by other elite programs.

That collection of talent, paired with Malone's coaching ability, has given an extra boost of optimism and energy heading into this upcoming season. Yes, there will be uncertainty until the first game of the season, and maybe even heading into the opening game of conference play.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, I can assure you that Malone will have this team operating at a completely different level than in years past.

While the Tar Heels are not viewed as a legitimate title contender, and for the time being, that is fair, I do believe this team could develop into a dangerous group that no one wants to see in March.