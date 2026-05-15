Matt Able 'Back and Forth' on NBA Draft or UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels have gained some momentum over the last couple of weeks, landing several players in the recruiting and transfer portals.

One acquisition that flew under the radar but could prove pivotal next season was signing Matt Able, who transferred from North Carolina State. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range and playing 21.9 minutes off the bench.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That level of production, despite limited action as a second-unit player, should be encouraging for the Tar Heels, as Able should be the starting wing for Michael Malone . That being said, Able is testing the NBA waters and is currently working out at the NBA Combine in Chicago this week. He has been stellar in drills and scrimmages, quietly raising his draft stock.

On Wednesday, Able spoke to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and provided an update on his decision-making process.

Able's Future in Chapel Hill

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"It's definitely a tough decision," Able said. "I love [North Carolina], I'm excited to get over there at some point. I'm still back and forth on it. I [have to] think about it some more, get with my camp and figure it out."

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although I've been saying that I am not worried that Able will forgo an opportunity to play in Chapel Hill and stay in the NBA Draft, that has certainly wavered following these comments. The North Carolina State transfer officially signed with the Tar Heels last week, but that does not mean much if scouts and league executives have been informing him that his stock is steadily rising.

Able saying that he is 'excited to arrive at North Carolina at some point' is somewhat encouraging, but he is still on the fence about it, which obviously does not guarantee that he will end up suiting up in a Tar Heel uniform next season.

It would be an obvious gut punch for Malone and his coaching staff, as North Carolina's roster is finally falling into place, with one or two more frontcourt pieces potentially on the way in the coming days.

If Able were to stay in the draft following a strong combine performance, Maximo Adams would most likely slot in as the starting small forward. This latest development also magnifies the importance of North Carolina's commitment from 4-star recruit Kevin Thomas on Wednesday afternoon.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former LSU commit could see his role expand exponentially if Able leaves for the draft. It is important to note that Thomas and Able won two state titles together, which could provide more hope that Able will stay in Chapel Hill, as his presence could have been a factor in Thomas' decision to sign with the Tar Heels. Nevertheless, North Carolina will be keeping tabs on Able's imminent decision.