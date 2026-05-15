What UNC Must Target After Kevin Thomas’ Commitment

The North Carolina roster is starting to take shape, especially with the recent commitment from Kevin Thomas, a 4-star small forward and freshman recruit.

Another crucial pickup for Michael Malone and his staff, as he is showing Tar Heels fans why there is a lot to be excited about for next season. Throughout the offseason, when there has been some uncertainty, Malone has come through and landed talent to fill holes and alleviate some of the worry about next season's roster.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This signing is no different. Thomas will hopefully be a major developmental piece for the program's future and an excellent role player in year one.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thomas’ Role in Year One

His role and rotation alignment will be interesting. He’s naturally a small forward but seems to have the flexibility to move around a bit, which is something that will be crucial for Carolina next season with a brand new roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the recent news that signee Matt Able is still on the fence about whether to enter the NBA draft or actually play at Carolina, it could be an opportunity for Thomas to get more minutes and a larger role if Able decides to leave. It also raises the question of whether Thomas was brought in specifically as insurance in case Able decides to leave.

This leaves Michael Malone and his staff with some choices of how to round out the rest of the roster. When looking at what Carolina is currently working with, the answer seems simple.

More Depth Needed

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) defends North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the backcourt has gotten the attention and talent that it needs, the frontcourt still needs some work. It seems as if Jarin Stevenson and Sayon Keita will lead in that department, but they won’t be able to play 40 minutes all season.

North Carolina will need to fill out the roster with enough depth pieces in the frontcourt to give those guys some breathers and help carry some of the load.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Of the current roster, only Stevenson and Keita are naturally positioned in the frontcourt; all other players confirmed are guards and will primarily play guard.

Kevin Thomas, a six-foot-six small forward, and Maximo Adams, a six-foot-seven small forward, may be able to slide into the four spot and give some of those guys some time off the court, but if that’s what North Carolina is relying on, it could be trouble, as that is not an ideal situation.