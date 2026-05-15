What UNC Must Target After Kevin Thomas’ Commitment
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The North Carolina roster is starting to take shape, especially with the recent commitment from Kevin Thomas, a 4-star small forward and freshman recruit.
Another crucial pickup for Michael Malone and his staff, as he is showing Tar Heels fans why there is a lot to be excited about for next season. Throughout the offseason, when there has been some uncertainty, Malone has come through and landed talent to fill holes and alleviate some of the worry about next season's roster.
This signing is no different. Thomas will hopefully be a major developmental piece for the program's future and an excellent role player in year one.
Thomas’ Role in Year One
His role and rotation alignment will be interesting. He’s naturally a small forward but seems to have the flexibility to move around a bit, which is something that will be crucial for Carolina next season with a brand new roster.
With the recent news that signee Matt Able is still on the fence about whether to enter the NBA draft or actually play at Carolina, it could be an opportunity for Thomas to get more minutes and a larger role if Able decides to leave. It also raises the question of whether Thomas was brought in specifically as insurance in case Able decides to leave.
This leaves Michael Malone and his staff with some choices of how to round out the rest of the roster. When looking at what Carolina is currently working with, the answer seems simple.
More Depth Needed
While the backcourt has gotten the attention and talent that it needs, the frontcourt still needs some work. It seems as if Jarin Stevenson and Sayon Keita will lead in that department, but they won’t be able to play 40 minutes all season.
North Carolina will need to fill out the roster with enough depth pieces in the frontcourt to give those guys some breathers and help carry some of the load.
Of the current roster, only Stevenson and Keita are naturally positioned in the frontcourt; all other players confirmed are guards and will primarily play guard.
Kevin Thomas, a six-foot-six small forward, and Maximo Adams, a six-foot-seven small forward, may be able to slide into the four spot and give some of those guys some time off the court, but if that’s what North Carolina is relying on, it could be trouble, as that is not an ideal situation.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.