Tar Heels Quarterback Max Johnson Confident In Rehabilitation
University of North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson suffered a season-ending injury last season in the opening game at Minnesota. He took to social media on Saturday to pronounce himself fit.
In the third quarter of the Minnesota contest, Johnson went down with what would be revealed as a broken leg. He left the field in a cart. He would finish the day going 12-of-19 for 71 yards and an interception. He would also rush for a touchdown against the Golden Gophers,
"Leg is feeling great," Johnson posted. "Looking forward to fall camp."
Johnson will enter fall camp as one of three quarterbacks vying for the starting position. He will compete with freshman Bryce Baker and transfer Gio Lopez, who started at South Alabama last season.
Baker was a four-star recruit, he was the ninth-ranked quarterback in theClass of 2025.
At a press conference last month in Chapel Hill, head coach Bill Belichick addressed Johnson's rehabilitation. He spoke of his admiration for him as a person and as a player.
“Max is doing very well,” Belichick said. “His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring. So, we’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”
The former Texas A&M and LSU quarterback knows this is his last chance to show scouts at the next level he is ready to follow in his father's footsteps and play in the NFL. Johnson's father is Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson, who enjoyed success with the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson started at LSU and played two seasons before transfering to College Station. He threw for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021, but has been unable to repeat the magic of that season.
This will be Johnson's sixth season of collegiate eligibility. He transfered to North Carolina before last season. For his career, he has thrown for 5,853 yards and 47 touchdowns. He has a career completion of percentage of 60.5. His accuracy and arm strength have never been an issue.
