Last Friday was the first time we saw the North Carolina Tar Heels play under head coach Michael Malone, as they defeated the USC Trojans 88-70 in their opening exhibition game.

This is a completely different-looking North Carolina team compared to last season, with 11 newcomers on the roster. One of those additions is freshman forward Maximo Adams, who made his Tar Heel debut against USC. While speaking with the media earlier this week, Adams reflected on his experience in his first game and adapting to his role.

Adams' Thoughts

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s just the way I play - with intensity,” Adams said. “I’ve never really come off the bench ever, but I have to adjust to that role and to play that role and fulfill it. It’s a job that I have to do.”

“I think it’s effort,” Adams continued. “Those are effort plays, you can’t really teach those things. But timing, when the shot goes off, how it comes off the rim, you have to really watch for those things.”

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while covered by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Whatever role coach gives me, I have to execute it,” Adams elaborated. “Given that I’m coming off the bench, I have to play that role, and whatever minutes I get, I have to play as hard as I can and bring as much as I can to help the team and make winning plays.”

Adams Showed Elite Potential

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; UNC Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward discussed during his press conference on Monday, he's not accustomed to coming off the bench. However, the fact that the Tar Heels have a player of Adams' caliber on the second unit is substantial. The former four-star recruit looked the part on Friday night , recording 11 points and six rebounds , while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Most of the time, incoming freshmen force the issue and press, looking to make a big impression right away. However, Adams let the game come to him and demonstrated the ability to play off the ball, create off the dribble, and produce second-chance points. Defensively, Adams was effective, forcing a shot-clock violation and using his stature to his advantage.

The most impressive aspect of Adams' performance was that he only needed a handful of shots to score more than 10 points. We've discussed at nauseum that Adams has the potential to average double digits off the bench. If that comes to fruition, the Tar Heels will exceed expectations, assuming the rest of the marquee acquisitions play to their standards.