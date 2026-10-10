What Stood Out in UNC Basketball's Exhibition Win Over USC

The North Carolina Tar Heels made their preseason debut on Friday night, defeating the USC Trojans 88-70.

It was the first time watching this group of players together against an opponent under head coach Michael Malone. Here's what stood out in the Tar Heels' back-and-forth matchup against the Trojans .

Bench Carries Tar Heels in First Half

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starters had a somewhat disappointing first half, especially Matt Able and Terrence Brown, who combined for 0 points and shot 0-of-4 from the field. Jarin Stevenson was productive but inefficient, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds, while shooting 2-of-8 from the field during this span.

Meanwhile, the bench kept the Tar Heels within striking distance, with Isaiah Denis leading the team with 10 points, while shooting 3-of-3 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Maximo Adams also showed flashes, with five points and four rebounds, while shooting 2-of-3 from the field. If Malone receives this level of production from the bench, North Carolina will be much better than expected.

Maximo Adams' Impressive Motor

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound freshman forward looks like a future star player for the Tar Heels. Although he will likely be coming off the bench this season, Adams could be one of the leading scorers on this roster. The 4-star recruit made his presence known in many ways, playing sound defense, scoring second-chance points on offensive rebounds, and playing 100 percent every possession on both ends of the floor.

Adams plays beyond his years, which is fantastic for Malone, who needs as many players as possible to make an immediate impact . His offensive game has been advertised throughout the offseason, but his defense was on full display.

Sayon Keita's Development Will Take Time

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The center position was the main concern for many when assessing North Carolina's personnel this offseason. Those worries came to fruition on Friday night, as Keita's youth and raw ability were evident. The former Barcelona big man certainly showed flashes, with his ability to explode to the rim, clean up missed shots, and protect the rim defensively. That said, he still needs to refine multiple areas of his game.

This was expected, so I'm not overly concerned about Keita. The seven-foot, 205-pound center will steadily improve as the season progresses, but there could be some growing pains early on. Cameron Fens is currently ineligible to play in games, but the South Dakota transfer would do wonders for the Tar Heels, as his experience and frame would provide much more stability in the frontcourt.

Jarin Stevenson Poised for Breakout Season

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retaining Stevenson was a priority for Malone when he arrived in Chapel Hill this offseason, as the 55-year-old head coach viewed the veteran forward as a cornerstone piece. Stevenson validated that sentiment on Friday night, showing what he's capable of with an expanded role.

Stevenson versatile skill set was on full display, as he finished the night with 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. If the 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward’s production is remotely close to this level this season, North Carolina will be a dangerous team in 2026.