5 Observations From UNC Basketball’s Win Over USC

Friday night was the first time we saw the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Michael Malone era, as they defeated the USC Trojans 88-70.

With that in mind, here are five observations from the Tar Heels' win over USC .

Matt Able and Terrence Brown Struggle

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the Tar Heels' top transfer portal acquisitions underwhelmed in the win, combining for five points, shooting 2-of-8 from the field, including 0-of-4 from three-point range. Able recorded 0 points in 18 minutes, while Brown didn't record his first points until the final minutes.

Neoklis Avdalas' All-Around Game

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdalas was one of the first players North Carolina contacted in the transfer portal window. Malone has said the former Virginia Tech guard will give the Tar Heels a positional advantage because Avdalas can play point guard at 6-foot-9.

That was on full display on Friday night , as Avdalas recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 3-of-7 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. The sophomore guard's ability to generate opportunities for himself and others off the dribble was as advertised.

Maximo Adams = Immediate Impact Player

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The freshman forward is one of the most talented players on the roster, despite coming off the bench. In North Carolina's first exhibition game, Adams produced 11 points and six rebounds, while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Although he's a first-year player, Adams appears to be much more polished than most incoming freshmen. His ability to create off the dribble, score on catch-and-shoot situations, and produce second-chance opportunities was evident on Friday night. Adams could be one of the Tar Heels' leading scorers without needing a high volume of shots, which was also apparent against USC.

Jarin Stevenson Was Best Player on the Court

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jarin Stevenson answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Stevenson was a secondary piece, with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar as the two cornerstone pieces. This offseason, Malone made retaining Stevenson a priority, comparing the forward to Aaron Gordon, who played under the 55-year-old head coach with the Denver Nuggets.

Stevenson was dominant on Friday night, recording 25 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward was utilized as an off-ball asset last season. Against USC, Stevenson's versatility was evident, as he scored in multiple ways. If the veteran forward plays anywhere near the level he depicted this past weekend, the Tar Heels' ceiling rises exponentially.

North Carolina Needs Cameron Fens

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fens is currently ineligible to play in games and didn't play on Friday night. Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov headlined the center rotation against USC. While both players have unique skill sets, physicality was a glaring weakness, as the Trojans dominated the boards.

Keita showed flashes on both ends of the floor, but he needs to refine several areas. Fens' stature and experience would be monumental for the Tar Heels.