UNC's Caleb Wilson on Watch List for Prestigious Award
For North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson, it’s no surprise he’s on several award watch lists, as he has been named to the preseason lists for two major college basketball honors. Wilson is one of 50 players named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy, one of college basketball’s most prestigious awards given to the national player of the year.
In UNC's season-opening win over Central Arkansas on Monday night, Wilson led the Tar Heels with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and made his only three-point attempt of the night, the first of his career. He added four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
That's coming off a strong preseason stretch that saw him lead the team in points and rebounds. Also, Wilson had a double-double in both games.
In UNC’s preseason game against No. 8 BYU, Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three blocks—including one against future lottery pick AJ Dybantsa—and a steal. The Tar Heels lost 78-76.
In UNC’s final preseason game—a win over Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29—the freshman phenom finished with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds. He also contributed three blocks, two assists and a steal.
What they are Saying About Caleb Wilson
Yeah, I mean, he brings high energy out there and you combine that with the length and athleticism and the giftedness that he has out there on the floor. As talented as he is, he's hungry to learn. He's not somebody that thinks he's got it all or knows everything. He's always asking questions. And to have that from somebody as good as him is pretty rare. And so I was really happy for him.- North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis
The second he got on campus—honestly, his first open gym—he was super aggressive and just kind of asserting himself and, you know, saying, I'm here, almost. Since then, I could tell just the kind of kid he was. You know, off the court, just seeing that even more with his personality—with how nice he is with everybody, how he's not shy to talk to people—you just see it. It just comes out naturally. So, I saw it very early.- North Carolina senior guard Seth Trimble
I was very surprised with him when he got on campus because one part of it is he's really talented to have a scorer, but he's also really good at reading the game. That really surprised me. And I remember from the summer just having him get the rebound, bring the ball up, and like from between the half-court and three-point line, throw like over the top pass to the fireman. I was like, Is that a guard or a big guy?- North Carolina center Henri Veesaar
