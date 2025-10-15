Five-Star SF Comments on Keeping UNC in Top 3

All Tar Heels

This five-star recruit remains undecided, but North Carolina sits in his Top 3.

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center.
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Bryson Howard, the No. 1 player in Texas, has narrowed down his Top 3. With North Carolina in the mix, it's crucial for HC Hubert Davis to beat out Duke and Kentucky. While those are two of the toughest schools to compete with, UNC still has a chance to land the highly coveted five-star recruit.

Bryson is the son of Josh Howard, who spent 10 years in the NBA. Josh was drafted No. 29 overall in the 2003 draft, a number his son would love to surpass. While that's easier said than done, his five-star rating and choice of school could send him well on his way.

March 12, 2012; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz small forward Josh Howard (8) warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Pistons at Energy Solutions Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

The Visits

Out of his Top 3 choices, all of the visits have come within the last month. It all began on September 5 when Howard officially visited UNC. From there, he went to Duke on September 19 and visited Kentucky on October 4.

March 12, 2012; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz small forward Josh Howard (8) looks to pass while defended by Detroit Pistons small forward Tayshaun Prince (22) during the second half at Energy Solutions Arena. The Jazz defeated the Pistons 105-90. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

Of those three schools, Duke was the first to offer him. The Blue Devils extended an offer on June 18, just one week prior to UNC doing so on June 22. One day later, Kentucky sent an offer his way.

Howard spoke with On3 to pull back the curtain as to why the Tar Heels remain in his top three.

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "They treat me like family," he said. "My dad’s from North Carolina, and I used to be down there a lot. So being back in that environment and having that school down there is pretty great.”

He may attend Heritage High School in Frisco, TX, but those family ties are a huge benefit to Davis and company. UNC has done everything in its power to impress Howard, something that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Mar 17, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis passes the ball during the First Four Practice at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
  • "It was a nice vibe, it felt nice to be back in my second home. And then I’d probably say the person I spent the most time with was Coach Davis," Howard added.

He then spoke about his conversations with Davis and how the team envisions his role.

  • "They talked a lot about shot making, off-the-ball backdoor cuts, zoom actions, get actions. Stuff like that.”
UNC basketball / Matt Giles-North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Ultimately, Howard confirmed to On3 that he has not made a decision. His decision date is set, but it has yet to be made public. Currently, the only thing known is that he plans to sign sometime in November.

Should everything stay true to that timeline, the Tar Heels could know if Howard is joining them right around when they kick off the 2025-26 season.

