Five-Star SF Comments on Keeping UNC in Top 3
Bryson Howard, the No. 1 player in Texas, has narrowed down his Top 3. With North Carolina in the mix, it's crucial for HC Hubert Davis to beat out Duke and Kentucky. While those are two of the toughest schools to compete with, UNC still has a chance to land the highly coveted five-star recruit.
Bryson is the son of Josh Howard, who spent 10 years in the NBA. Josh was drafted No. 29 overall in the 2003 draft, a number his son would love to surpass. While that's easier said than done, his five-star rating and choice of school could send him well on his way.
The Visits
Out of his Top 3 choices, all of the visits have come within the last month. It all began on September 5 when Howard officially visited UNC. From there, he went to Duke on September 19 and visited Kentucky on October 4.
Of those three schools, Duke was the first to offer him. The Blue Devils extended an offer on June 18, just one week prior to UNC doing so on June 22. One day later, Kentucky sent an offer his way.
Howard spoke with On3 to pull back the curtain as to why the Tar Heels remain in his top three.
- "They treat me like family," he said. "My dad’s from North Carolina, and I used to be down there a lot. So being back in that environment and having that school down there is pretty great.”
He may attend Heritage High School in Frisco, TX, but those family ties are a huge benefit to Davis and company. UNC has done everything in its power to impress Howard, something that hasn't gone unnoticed.
- "It was a nice vibe, it felt nice to be back in my second home. And then I’d probably say the person I spent the most time with was Coach Davis," Howard added.
He then spoke about his conversations with Davis and how the team envisions his role.
- "They talked a lot about shot making, off-the-ball backdoor cuts, zoom actions, get actions. Stuff like that.”
Ultimately, Howard confirmed to On3 that he has not made a decision. His decision date is set, but it has yet to be made public. Currently, the only thing known is that he plans to sign sometime in November.
Should everything stay true to that timeline, the Tar Heels could know if Howard is joining them right around when they kick off the 2025-26 season.
