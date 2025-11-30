Luka Bogavac Talks Michigan State's Defense and UNC's Shooting Woes
Thursday's loss to the Michigan State Spartans was one of the worst offensive performances by the North Carolina Tar Heels this season.
Some of that was missed opportunities, but most of that has to be attributed to how well Michigan State's defense was able to suffocate the paint.
The Spartans dared the Tar Heels to shoot threes, and that plan worked perfectly, as North Carolina shot a season-low in three-point percentage.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Luka Bogavac explained how Michigan State's physicality played a role in North Carolina's struggles.
Bogavac's Thoughts
- "This is the first team we've played that was really physical for 40 minutes," Bogavac said. "They play like us — transition, pushing the ball, switching. I think we should be happy we gave 100% effort, but even that isn't enough against teams like this. We relaxed for two or three minutes, and against teams like this you can't do that. It's good it happened early so we can learn."
Circling back to the Tar Heels' pitiful shooting performance, North Carolina made 4-of-23 from three-point range on Thursday night. Bogavac did not make any excuses, stating that North Carolina had plenty of opportunities to knock down uncontested shots.
- "We didn't shoot the ball well from three tonight. When you're open, you have to make it. It's simple. If you hit two or three, it gives confidence to everyone and pushes us to catch up. We just have to learn from this."
This was a well-known narrative, as head coach Hubert Davis agreed with that sentiment, and believes those missed shots led to the some of the Spartans' offensive production in transition.
- "It comes down to discipline and details. They got 46 points in the paint," Davis said. "Defending without fouling. Loose balls. Offensive rebounds — they got twelve. And offensively, executing. I felt like we had open shots from the perimeter and we didn't shoot the ball very well."
Bogavac was brought in from the transfer portal to stretch the floor and hit shots from outside the perimeter consistently. However, that has been far from the case, as the guard is shooting 31.7 percent from three-point range this season.
That can be managed when coming off the bench, but with Seth Trimble out for multiple weeks, Bogavac has inherited a spot in the starting lineup. Those struggles are magnified when they occur for extended minutes.
