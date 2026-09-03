Michael Lombardi Resigns: How It Affects UNC Football

It's been a fantastic week for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, which received high praise after last weekend's win over TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

While that hype had gone a bit overboard, it was something this program and its head coach, Bill Belichick, desperately needed. Well, although I've been telling people to pump the brakes on prematurely giving North Carolina too much credit for its win over the Horned Frogs, who had pedestrian quarterback play on Saturday, Thursday's news was another reminder of the state of this program in the Belichick era.

It was reported that general manager Michael Lombardi, who was placed on paid administrative leave in July, has officially resigned following an internal investigation.

University's Statement

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Michael Lombardi has resigned from his position as General Manager of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s football program,” the school said in a released statement. “The University will continue its ongoing investigation and will consider all appropriate corrective actions responsive to the information it learns.”

What This Means for UNC

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's been less than two years since Belichick and Lombardi took over the operations, and early returns have been underwhelming, to say the least. Again, I know the Tar Heels are 1-0 and should enter conference play undefeated, but people are overstating how well North Carolina played in that game. The conditions were less than ideal , but TCU may be at a disadvantage all season with Jaden Craig at quarterback.

Nevertheless, Lombardi's resignation is anything but positive for the football program. Off-field distractions and shenanigans have repeatedly hindered the Tar Heels over the last two years, and this will be another lengthy distraction for the coaching staff and players to combat.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi during the Bill Belichick hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's also important to note that North Carolina made Lombardi the highest-paid general manager in college football, inking him to a three-year contract worth $1.5 million annually. Lombardi had just entered the second year of that deal and is already gone. Not to mention, the Tar Heels' roster was abysmal last season, leading to a 4-8 record.

In the midst of that tumultuous campaign, Lombardi dared to label North Carolina as the "33rd team", meaning they were on the same operational level as an NFL franchise. Well, the Tar Heels aren't even on the same tier as some middling college football programs. It was inevitable that the clock was ticking on Lombardi's tenure in Chapel Hill, but this is yet another hurdle the football program needs to overcome as ACC play nears. Not good news at all for North Carolina.