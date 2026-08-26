UNC's Bill Belichick Gives Vague Update on Steve Belichick's Status

It's officially the week of the North Carolina Tar Heels' first game of the season, as they take on TCU this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

Obviously, that means that the preparation and urgency are ramping up. That being said, North Carolina may not be at full strength in the season opener. The Tar Heels' defensive coordinator, Steve Belichick , has been absent from the team for nearly a month and has been on medical leave since early in training camp. On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick provided an update on his status.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No updates," Belichick said. "I'm not really going to talk about that situation. We'll work it out."

What To Make of the Update

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 74-year-old head coach said the same thing weeks ago. This doesn't bode well for Steve Belichick's availability in the first game of the season this weekend. North Carolina is already facing immense pressure to turn the tide after a disastrous 2025 season. Now, just weeks before the season, general manager Michael Lombardi is on paid administrative leave, and you pair that with Belichick possibly missing Saturday's game.

This isn't expected to be a season-long issue, but the lack of a concrete timeline for the defensive coordinator's return is worrisome. North Carolina can't afford to enter the season without the entire operation in place. The Tar Heels already have so much working against them, and now they may be without one of their top coaches on the staff.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's always something North Carolina has to overcome off the field. Obviously, Belichick's well-being is the most important thing in this entire discussion, but the team may be forced to adapt on the fly this weekend. Based on Belichick's comments, I wouldn't expect his son to be on the sidelines this weekend. A lot can change in the coming days, and I could be absolutely wrong, but it's trending towards North Carolina being without its defensive coordinator.

If Belichick is absent, which again is still up in the air, the Tar Heels' task of defeating a team that walloped them 48-14 becomes that much more difficult. Now, North Carolina's roster is vastly different and much improved, so it should be in a better position to compete. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels need to be prepared to be without their defensive coordinator for at least this week, and possibly into the season.

UNC will take on TCU at 12:00 pm ET on Saturday.