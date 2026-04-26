Top 5 Moves North Carolina Has Made This Offseason…So Far
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason has been filled with mixed emotions, as they have made some instrumental additions but have also seen players from last season's roster leave the program.
While those circumstances have been documented throughout the offseason, we will focus on the positives and rank the moves the program has made heading into the final week of April.
1. Hiring Michael Malone
Following a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season, North Carolina parted ways with Hubert Davis and was suddenly one of the most attractive coaching jobs on the market.
Despite that, the Tar Heels were unable to gain much traction in their search, and Tommy Lloyd was heavily linked to Chapel Hill, but ultimately signed a five-year extension with Arizona. With all other options off the table, North Carolina zeroed in on Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023. His experience and winning pedigree will be monumental for North Carolina's rebuilding process.
2. Acquiring Terrence Brown
North Carolina lacked several things usually associated with a championship-caliber team. One of those shortcomings was a prolific-scoring point guard who can manufacture points effortlessly. Seth Trimble could produce points at times, but a lack of a true jump shot held him back.
Meanwhile, Derek Dixon was developing into that, but athletically, he was limited, and he transferred to Arizona this offseason. Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game last season with Utah, and his ability to get to his spot whenever he wants will be highlighted in Malone's system.
3. Retaining Jarin Stevenson
According to several reports, keeping Stevenson was among Malone’s top priorities. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward had a mini breakout towards the end of last season, following Caleb Wilson's season ending prematurely due to two separate injuries.
That type of production should carry over into 2026, with his role defined and no real competition for significant minutes. Stevenson should be one of the Tar Heels' top contributors next season.
4. Adding Neoklis Avdalas
Despite being 6-foot-9 and possessing the ability to operate as a play-making guard, Avdalas' name slid under the radar during transfer portal discussions. Nevertheless, Malone and his coaching staff swooped in and earned the commitment from the Virginia Tech transfer.
It was Malone's first acquisition since taking over as the Tar Heels' head coach. Avdalas will form a strong backcourt tandem with Brown.
5. Convincing Maximo Adams to Stay
The main concern with firing Davis and hiring Malone was that recruits would reconsider their options after having committed prior to Malone's arrival. That turned out to be the case with Dylan Mingo, who de-committed from the program on the same day that Dixon and Luka Bogavac each officially transferred to their respective destinations.
However, Adams kept his word and stated that he is excited to work with Malone next season. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward could be a starter in 2026.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.