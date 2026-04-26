Top 5 Moves North Carolina Has Made This Offseason…So Far

The North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason has been filled with mixed emotions, as they have made some instrumental additions but have also seen players from last season's roster leave the program.

While those circumstances have been documented throughout the offseason, we will focus on the positives and rank the moves the program has made heading into the final week of April.

1. Hiring Michael Malone

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Following a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season, North Carolina parted ways with Hubert Davis and was suddenly one of the most attractive coaching jobs on the market.

Despite that, the Tar Heels were unable to gain much traction in their search, and Tommy Lloyd was heavily linked to Chapel Hill, but ultimately signed a five-year extension with Arizona. With all other options off the table, North Carolina zeroed in on Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023. His experience and winning pedigree will be monumental for North Carolina's rebuilding process.

2. Acquiring Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

North Carolina lacked several things usually associated with a championship-caliber team. One of those shortcomings was a prolific-scoring point guard who can manufacture points effortlessly. Seth Trimble could produce points at times, but a lack of a true jump shot held him back.

Meanwhile, Derek Dixon was developing into that, but athletically, he was limited, and he transferred to Arizona this offseason. Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game last season with Utah, and his ability to get to his spot whenever he wants will be highlighted in Malone's system.

3. Retaining Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to several reports, keeping Stevenson was among Malone’s top priorities. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward had a mini breakout towards the end of last season, following Caleb Wilson's season ending prematurely due to two separate injuries.

That type of production should carry over into 2026, with his role defined and no real competition for significant minutes. Stevenson should be one of the Tar Heels' top contributors next season.

4. Adding Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) dribbles with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Despite being 6-foot-9 and possessing the ability to operate as a play-making guard, Avdalas' name slid under the radar during transfer portal discussions. Nevertheless, Malone and his coaching staff swooped in and earned the commitment from the Virginia Tech transfer.

It was Malone's first acquisition since taking over as the Tar Heels ' head coach. Avdalas will form a strong backcourt tandem with Brown.

5. Convincing Maximo Adams to Stay

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The main concern with firing Davis and hiring Malone was that recruits would reconsider their options after having committed prior to Malone's arrival. That turned out to be the case with Dylan Mingo, who de-committed from the program on the same day that Dixon and Luka Bogavac each officially transferred to their respective destinations.

However, Adams kept his word and stated that he is excited to work with Malone next season. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward could be a starter in 2026.