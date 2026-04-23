UNC's Portal Additions Don't Mean Much If This Happens

The college basketball transfer portal officially closed on Tuesday, but programs can still sign players in the coming days.

That being said, the North Carolina Tar Heels went on a frenzy, landing three players - Terrence Brown , Matt Able , and Maxim Logue - hours before the portal officially closed. While each of those commitments will be monumental to North Carolina's level of success next season, they will mean a whole lot less if Henri Veesaar leaves Chapel Hill this offseason.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At the time of this writing, Veesaar's likely paths are to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft or to re-sign with the Tar Heels after an outstanding 2025 campaign. Last season, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range.

Why North Carolina's Activity in Portal Matters

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Although the aforementioned incoming transfers' impact would take a hit if Veesaar ultimately decides to test the NBA waters, the Tar Heels' brass have orchestrated a tantalizing situation for Veesaar to stay.

Over the last two weeks, in addition to the three signings mentioned earlier, North Carolina also landed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas in the portal, who was Malone's first acquisition since taking over as head coach.

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Assembling those four players with Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, and Maximo Adams would form a championship-caliber roster. If North Carolina is able to meet Veesaar's asking price, there would be little to no reason for the former Arizona center to walk away. Yes, reaching the NBA is every player's goal, but Veesaar is more likely to earn more money by staying with North Carolina rather than entering the draft.

Why Veesaar's Return Is Paramount

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering last season, it was unclear how good a player the junior center could be, as he was coming off his second year at Arizona, averaging 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc.

It is safe to say that Veesaar exceeded expectations and transformed into one of the Tar Heels' best players, forming an elite frontcourt tandem with Caleb Wilson. With Veesaar still part of the picture, North Carolina is arguably a top-10 team in the nation. If Veesaar were to leave, the Tar Heels would still be viable, but would no longer be viewed as a national title contender. Retaining Veesaar has been, and remains, North Carolina's top priority this offseason.