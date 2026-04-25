UNC’s Latest 2026-27 Projected Starting Five Following Veesaar News

The North Carolina Tar Heels were dealt a losing hand on Friday, as Henri Veesaar officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, with no intention of removing himself from the process. This decision ends his brief career in Chapel Hill, sending the Tar Heels into a frenzy with not a lot of center options remaining in the portal.

Despite a flurry of additions earlier this week by head coach Michael Malone and his staff, those acquisitions appear minuscule in the face of this development. Nevertheless, North Carolina will roll out a lineup next season, with the idea of competing for a National Championship. While this can change at a moment's notice, here is the projected starting five for the Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster as currently constructed.

PG: Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Malone's second transfer portal addition, and first on Tuesday, was the former Utah guard, who averaged nearly 20 points in his lone season in the Big 12. The 6-foot-33, 174-pound guard is not known for his perimeter shooting, but Brown is capable of getting to his spot whenever he wants.

Veesaar not being part of the picture diminishes that to an extent, as defenses will not have to worry about a 6-foot-11 center shooting over 40 percent from three-point range. Nevertheless, Brown provides elite athleticism while operating as a primary ball handler.

SG: Neoklis Avdalas

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Soon after the transfer portal opened, Malone added a play-making plus-size guard in Avdalas, who stands at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds. The former Virginia Tech guard possesses a unique skill set for a player of his stature.

In 2025, Avdalas averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range at Virginia Tech.

SF: Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The five-star 2026 recruit has a lot of promise heading into his freshman season in Chapel Hill. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward is capable of scoring in bunches at all three levels.

Following Malone's appointment as head coach, there were concerns that Adams could decommit from the program, which happened with five-star recruit Dylan Mingo. Nevertheless, Adams' ceiling should be maximized under Malone's tutelage.

PF: Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When Caleb Wilson suffered multiple injuries, which culminated in a season-ending ailment, Stevenson's role was elevated in the final weeks of the season. During that stretch, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Stevenson's role in 2026 should mirror his late-season role in 2025, which is why retaining the Alabama transfer was monumental for Malone and the Tar Heels.

C: Maxim Logue

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Logue was the final addition orchestrated by Malone on Tuesday, and was one that popped up on everyone's radar at the last second. Logue has been an under-the-radar asset in the portal and was not linked to North Carolina throughout the process, but will prove to be a key part of the operation next season.

Logue's entering the fold was a potential sign of Veesaar's departure, and although his ideal role is off the bench, for the time being, he is slotted in the Tar Heels' starting lineup until further notice.