UNC Nabs Four-Star CB, Continuing Belichick’s Recruiting Momentum Surge
Despite an inconsistent season on the field, head coach Bill Belichick and North Carolina have continued to excel on the recruiting trail, adding another major commitment to bring their 2026 recruiting class total to 36.
North Carolina’s 2026 football recruiting class gained another significant addition on Thursday as four-star athlete/cornerback David Davis announced he is flipping his commitment from Penn State to the Tar Heels.
Davis, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound standout from Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, becomes the 36th prospect to join UNC’s rapidly evolving class. He had originally committed to Penn State on March 25 but reconsidered after James Franklin was fired earlier this season.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Davis is rated the No. 382 overall prospect in the country, the No. 26 athlete nationally and the No. 11 prospect in Pennsylvania.
UNC extended an offer to Davis on Oct. 14, shortly before bringing him to Chapel Hill for an official visit last weekend during the Tar Heels’ matchup with Stanford.
As a senior, Davis rushed 29 times for 416 yards and four touchdowns, and added 19 receptions for 511 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, he totaled four interceptions, six pass breakups and 23 tackles.
Where does Carolina Rank Nationally and in the ACC for Recruiting?
When Bill Belichick arrived at North Carolina, one of the key questions was whether he would embrace the recruiting aspect of college football, especially with the rise of NIL deals and the transfer portal. The next question was whether he could succeed on the recruiting trail.
North Carolina has a top-20 recruiting class with 36 commitments, including blue-chip quarterback Travis Burgess (No. 65 overall, No. 7 quarterback according to 247Sports), athlete CJ Sadler (the top prospect in Michigan) and wide receiver Keeyun Chapman (No. 191 nationally).
North Carolina leads the nation with 36 commitments in its recruiting class, the most of any school. Southern California is second with 35 commitments and currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports and On3.
With Helton’s commitment, North Carolina ranks No. 15 nationally and third in the ACC behind Miami and Florida State, according to 247Sports class rankings. On3 ranks the Tar Heels No. 16 in the nation and fourth in the ACC, behind Miami, Florida State and Clemson.
- “We want this ’26 class to have to ultimately be two classes, so we can add some of the fill-in, some of the gaps that we had in the roster in terms of prior years,” general manager Mike Lombardi said earlier this season, noting the plan to sign at least 40 players. “Then you use the portal like you use free agency to fill holes that you have to fill.”
“We are going to be a high school-based recruiting program … we’re going to use the high school recruiting to be the cornerstone of the program.”
