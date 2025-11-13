Expect a Physical, Defensive Showdown Between UNC and Wake Forest
With two wins needed to become bowl eligible, North Carolina begins its bid by facing a challenge on Tobacco Road. The Tar Heels’ first opponent: Wake Forest.
Two of the ACC’s best defenses will square off, as both North Carolina (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and Wake Forest (7-3, 2-3 ACC) rank in the top 40 nationally. That stands to reason, since both Bill Belichick and Wake’s Jake Dickert are defensive-minded head coaches.
The Tar Heels rank 28th in total defense (321.2 yards allowed per game), 15th in rushing defense (102.6 yards per game) and 37th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game).
Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons are 35th in total defense (325.3 yards per game), 29th in pass defense (188.2 yards allowed per game), 49th in rush defense (137.1 yards allowed per game) and 31st nationally in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game).
It should also be noted that both teams rank near the bottom of the ACC offensively. North Carolina is last in the league, averaging 293.6 yards per game, while Wake Forest sits 14th in the ACC and 90th nationally, averaging 356.7 yards per game.
Given that both teams struggle offensively and excel defensively, expect a low-scoring game. There is a good chance that neither team will score 20 points or more.
Wake Forest has averaged 12 points per game over its last three outings and has not scored more than 16 points in any of them. Remarkably, those games included wins over SMU and Virginia, two teams that are atop the ACC standings.
North Carolina, meanwhile, turned in a disappointing effort last Saturday, managing just 253 total yards—including only 53 in the first half—against Stanford, which had the nation’s No. 117 defense and had been allowing an average of 424.9 yards per game.
By comparison, the Tar Heels gained 426 yards the previous week against a similarly struggling Syracuse defense, making Saturday's performance a clear step backward.
This is a game that North Carolina can win, but it also can't rely on its defense to help win this game. The same can be said about Wake Forest, but the caveat with that is that Wake Forest has won four one-score games this season, relying on the defense.
North Carolina has not found ways to win one-score games. Yes, they defeated Stanford in a one-score game last week, but that was their first one of the season, and it was against, well, Stanford, a game in which they held a 20-3 lead in the 4th quarter that they nearly blew.
What Belichick Said About Wake Forest
Certainly, a very impressive win for Wake Forest last weekend against Virginia. Statistically, Virginia had an edge in a lot of areas, but the three turnovers that Wake got and the return were some big game-changing plays.
I think it just highlights the type of team that Jake (Dickert) has there. I think Jake’s done a great job, as he did at Washington State. He has several other people on his staff with him, but he did a tremendous job out there.
He’s got a lot of good football players. They’re a very good football team. They’re well coached. They’re good in every area. They’re good on special teams, they’re good on defense and they’re good on offense. They have some very good skill players offensively.
Defensively, they’re very disciplined, they’re tough. They can rush the passer. They play the run well. They’re a very physically taxing team. So a big challenge for us out there. Back in the state, so we know that intensity is going to be high for this game, as it should be. And (we) look forward to it.
