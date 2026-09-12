3 UNC Players To Watch Against East Tennessee State

The North Carolina Tar Heels return to the field on Saturday, as they host East Tennessee State at Kenan Stadium at 12 pm ET.

It's been two weeks since the Tar Heels last played, as they defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 15-10 in Dublin, Ireland. The game had clear positives and negatives . With that in mind, here are three North Carolina players to keep tabs on as Saturday's contest progresses .

Mason Humphrey

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) and wide receiver Mason Humphrey (4) celebrate after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lehigh transfer was disappointing in his Tar Heel debut, catching one pass for 11 yards. The weather conditions didn't help Humphrey, a downfield threat. He averaged 18.6 yards per reception in 2025, and that should translate to Chapel Hill.

Throughout training camp, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver emerged as the clear WR2, showcasing his ability to produce explosive plays and establish himself as a premier red zone option. We didn't get a chance to see that against TCU, but in a favorable matchup this weekend, Humphrey should be more involved in the offense.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Wisconsin signal caller had a promising start to his debut in a North Carolina uniform, completing 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards in the first quarter. As the rain fell, so did Edward Jr.'s efficiency and productivity. In the final three quarters, the veteran quarterback went 10-of-18 for 110 yards. Quite a disappointing finish to an electrifying opening 15 minutes.

In a plus matchup against East Tennessee State, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback has an opportunity to produce in a big way. Now, that doesn't mean the stat sheet should dictate how you evaluate Edwards Jr.'s performance on Saturday. Instead, watch how he runs the offense and whether he keeps the Tar Heels ahead of the chains. This is also a chance for him to test some things and aggressively push the ball down the field. Edwards Jr. needs to build confidence.

Benjamin Hall

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Michael Short (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall saw the lion's share of the carries in this backfield, taking 11 carries for 36 yards against the Horned Frogs. It was an underwhelming performance by the 5-foot-11, 230-pound running back. His job isn't in jeopardy, but Hall needs to produce an efficient outing on Saturday.

In these non-conference games against inferior opponents, it's important to address the issues that could hinder the team against formidable competition. Running the football became a problem in Week 0, and Hall was the root cause. The junior running back needs to have a strong performance on Saturday.