3 Matchups That Will Decide UNC’s Week 2 Game Against ETSU

Unlike last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels opened up this season with a win, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 15-10 in Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland.

North Carolina couldn't build on that performance last weekend, as it had a scheduled week off. The Tar Heels return to the field on Saturday against East Tennessee State and shouldn't have any issues leaving the game with a win. With that in mind, here are three matchups that will determine Saturday's contest.

UNC's Defensive Line vs. ETSU's Offensive Line

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run was a tall task for the Tar Heels' defensive line against TCU, but the pass rush was still a dominant force. North Carolina eventually adjusted and stifled the Horned Frogs’ run game in the second half, which is when the front line began to impose its will on TCU.

That should be the case again on Saturday, as East Tennessee State is clearly not the same caliber of team as the Horned Frogs. Melkart Abou Jaoude and Jaylen Harvey should each have their fingerprints all over this game. Additionally, Xavier Lewis was a force in the interior of the defensive line in Week 0, compiling five solo tackles and two sacks. This game could get ugly if North Carolina's defensive line is its usual self.

Billy Edwards Jr. vs. ETSU Defense

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback play was a major pitfall for the Tar Heels in 2025, which is why the front office acquired multiple signal-callers this offseason. Edwards Jr. was the top addition to the quarterback room, and he eventually beat out Miles O'Neill for the starting job during training camp.

Edwards Jr. was incredibly efficient in the first quarter against TCU, completing 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards. That fell off in the final three quarters, but the former Wisconsin signal caller should bounce back this weekend. East Tennessee State's defense shouldn't be too complex to solve, especially with Bobby Petrino calling plays. Edwards Jr.'s ability to dissect the defense will be a major factor in this game.

UNC's Secondary vs. ETSU's Pass Catchers

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's pass defense was solid against the Horned Frogs. Although quarterback Jaden Craig was a major reason for that success, as the Harvard transfer was putrid. East Tennessee State shouldn't provide many more problems for the Tar Heels' defense, but there are a couple of pass catchers who could give North Carolina's secondary some issues.

Wideout Suderian Harrison has eight receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown through two games. Meanwhile, Brandon Winton has eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the same span. Cornerbacks Jaiden Patterson and Tre Miller will be the two defensive backs with the most responsibilities in this matchup.