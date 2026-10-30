New Issues Emerge on UNC's Week 9 Injury Report

North Carolina has a tough matchup this weekend against No. 1 Miami.

At the same time, the Tar Heels could be without two of their best players in the contest against the No. 1-ranked Hurricanes . North Carolina can't afford to be without multiple of its top players. That said, here is the Tar Heels' Week 9 injury report.

Tre Miller - Out

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back Justin Cook (5) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller is set to miss his third straight game after suffering a significant injury against Pittsburgh back in Week 6. The secondary hasn't been fully aligned for quite some time. However, cornerback Kaleb Cost wasn't listed on the injury report, which is great news for this defense.

Andrew Threatt - Questionable

Signing Threatt in the transfer portal has proven to be one of the most impactful moves by North Carolina. The Tar Heels' starting left guard has been stout in pass protection and an anchor in run blocking. Unfortunately, Threatt suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter against Syracuse and didn't return.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) celebrates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman has been one of the best players on the roster and has been available for every game this season. It would be a devastating blow if Threatt misses Saturday night against a formidable Miami pass rush.

Jordan Hall - Questionable

After missing multiple games, North Carolina's left tackle returned in Week 8 against Syracuse. His availability may be short-lived, as he is on the injury report again. With two-fifths of the offensive line potentially out on Saturday, the Tar Heels could be in a world of hurt against the top-ranked team in the country.

Peyton Waters - Questionable

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) runs after catch as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety missed last week's game after exiting North Carolina's Week 7 game against Duke. As mentioned earlier, North Carolina's secondary has been a makeshift unit over the last few weeks, which has contributed to struggles defending the pass. With Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate catching passes from Darian Mensah, the Tar Heels need as many starting defensive backs as possible.

Levels of Concern

While North Carolina's short-handed secondary is problematic, potentially being without Hall and Threatt could be debilitating for the offense. Billy Edwards Jr. is already a flight risk, and without his blindside protector and one of the best offensive linemen on the team, the veteran quarterback could unravel.

While the Tar Heels' injury report isn't as bad as in recent weeks, several marquee starters are in danger of missing Saturday's contest. It's already an uphill battle for North Carolina to win this game. At less than 100 percent, it becomes virtually impossible.