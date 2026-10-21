UNC Mailbag: Week 8 Carries Significant Weight for Tar Heels

Coming off a monumental win over the Duke Blue Devils in Week 7, the North Carolina Tar Heels have substantial momentum heading into their matchup against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

North Carolina heads into Week 8 on a two-game winning streak, with victories over Pittsburgh and the aforementioned Blue Devils. With that in mind, here are some of the top questions the Tar Heels are facing before they take the field against Syracuse.

How Important is This Weekend's Game?

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a rollercoaster season for the Tar Heels. After starting 2-0, they then lost two straight games before winning the previous two, as mentioned. North Carolina has a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 record in conference play.

To answer the question, this contest carries significant weight because it's another easily attainable win for the Tar Heels. Syracuse is 2-4. Not to mention, this game is at Kenan Stadium. Additionally, if the Tar Heels depart with a victory, they would be one win closer to qualifying for bowl eligibility. You also have to consider that the Miami Hurricanes are on the horizon the following week. The Tar Heels need to create a buffer, as they will undoubtedly fall to the Hurricanes, barring a major upset.

Did Billy Edwards Jr. Turn a Corner Against Duke?

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stat line doesn't show it, but Edwards Jr. was impressive last week . I know North Carolina went through a drawn-out lull after jumping out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter, failing to score again until under two minutes remaining. The offense has gone through those types of struggles throughout the season, but last week was a bit different.

After completing 9-of-14 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown in the first half, Edwards Jr. was marginalized in the second half. That being said, the six-year veteran orchestrated a clutch game-winning drive after North Carolina allowed 20 unanswered points, subsequently squandering the aforementioned lead. Edwards completed 2-of-3 passes for 28 yards and added 6 yards on one carry. It doesn't sound like much, but leading the Tar Heels down the field for the win is substantial.

Turning the corner may be a bridge too far, but the Wisconsin transfer definitely showed progress in the win over Duke.

Is it Time to Worry About Injuries?

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The injuries continue to pile up for the Tar Heels. To their credit, they have overcome that variable in each of the last two games. North Carolina's secondary was ravaged, with multiple starters out of the lineup against the Blue Devils.

North Carolina picked up a couple of more injuries in Week 7, as defensive back Peyton Waters and Benjamin Hall each left the game early. There have been no updates at this time. It's starting to become a concern, but this also correlates with the opponent on deck. These developments shouldn't hinder the Tar Heels when they face Syracuse, but these injuries could start to take a toll.