Where North Carolina's Frontcourt Stacks Up Among Top ACC Teams

With Michael Malone taking over as head coach in Chapel Hill this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to completely rebuild their roster, with several players departing the program this offseason.

Yesterday, we assessed where the Tar Heels' backcourt ranks in the ACC. Today, we evaluate North Carolina's frontcourt and assess its standing among the top teams in the conference.

1. Duke

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we noted, the Blue Devils have no flaws on this year's roster. The plethora of options in the backcourt could detract from what they have in the frontcourt, but that unit is also elite. In addition to retaining Patrick Ngongba II, head coach Jon Scheyer landed 5-star forward Cameron Williams, 5-star forward Bryson Howard, international center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and 4-star center Maxime Meyer.

Williams or Boumtje Boumtje will likely come off the bench, which shows how deep Duke's frontcourt rotation is. The Blue Devils have an abundance of riches, and when they deal with foul trouble, quite frankly, it won't matter with the surplus of options at their disposal. Retaining Ngongba II was an underrated development this offseason. Duke will have no issues controlling the paint with the number of options Scheyer can rotate in and out of the lineup.

2. Louisville

Louisville forward Flory Bidunga (40) during team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. The Cards finished 24-11 overall last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not sure where Louisville is getting all this NIL money , but the front office ensured that head coach Pat Kelsey would have all the resources to succeed. The investments were spread evenly across the roster, with the frontcourt rotation being infused with multiple elite assets.

The Cardinals signed Flory Bidunga and Alvaro Folgueiras in the transfer portal and landed 5-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., who reclassified to the 2026 class. Bidunga is an elite lob threat and rim protector, averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks last season at Kansas. Meanwhile, Folgueiras is a floor-stretching forward. Adding Ekezie Jr. was the cherry on top, as the 6-foot-11, 220-pound center is an all-around scorer who can also step onto the perimeter.

Louisville forward Álvaro Folgueiras (7) goes for two points at team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. The Cards finished 24-11 overall last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, Louisville's frontcourt is a perfect mix of defensive presence and perimeter shooting, providing flexibility in who Kelsey can deploy at the four and five.

3. Virginia

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) attempts to shoot the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers are the definition of steady and consistent, and those descriptors are reflected in the amount of cohesion and retention this offseason. Thijs De Ridder is returning for his sophomore season at Virginia, and his freshman year was impressive; the 6-foot-9, 238-pound forward averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Johann Grunloh is not the flashiest player, but he is a consistent asset in this frontcourt. The Cavaliers bolstered this department by signing St. Louis transfer forward Kalu Anya, who averaged 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. Overall, this group doesn't possess a high ceiling, but like everything else on this roster and coaching staff, you can expect consistency and level-headed performances.

4. North Carolina

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' frontcourt rotation has been a major question mark throughout the offseason. Although Malone and his staff added multiple elite talents, especially from overseas, there's a lack of experience.

Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov are the two names that have dominated headlines in Chapel Hill this offseason, as both players are legitimate talents. Keita, who just had his student visa granted on Saturday, possesses elite defensive traits and will be his calling card in 2026. Meanwhile, Samodurov is a do-it-all center who can facilitate, create off the dribble, and shoot from all three levels. Cade Bennerman is a developmental piece as a redshirt freshman.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina was expected to enter this season with that three-man combination, but the front office had one more roster spot open. The Tar Heels pursued multiple centers seeking fifth years of eligibility and landed South Dakota's Cameron Fens. The seven-foot, 255-pound center provides North Carolina with experience and a physical presence in the paint. Fens averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season while shooting 57.9 percent from the field.

Then, there is Jariin Stevenson, who has always been an underrated asset on this roster, and retaining the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward was a top priority for Malone when he first arrived in Chapel Hill. Stevenson's role increased last season when Caleb Wilson suffered a season-ending thumb injury. In the nine games that Wilson missed, Stevenson averaged 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Overall, while there are doubts about how this will look, North Carolina should have steady production from Stevenson and Fens, and Keita and Samodurov could each develop into potent bench options.