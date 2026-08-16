Where North Carolina's Frontcourt Stacks Up Among Top ACC Teams
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With Michael Malone taking over as head coach in Chapel Hill this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to completely rebuild their roster, with several players departing the program this offseason.
Yesterday, we assessed where the Tar Heels' backcourt ranks in the ACC. Today, we evaluate North Carolina's frontcourt and assess its standing among the top teams in the conference.
1. Duke
As we noted, the Blue Devils have no flaws on this year's roster. The plethora of options in the backcourt could detract from what they have in the frontcourt, but that unit is also elite. In addition to retaining Patrick Ngongba II, head coach Jon Scheyer landed 5-star forward Cameron Williams, 5-star forward Bryson Howard, international center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and 4-star center Maxime Meyer.
Williams or Boumtje Boumtje will likely come off the bench, which shows how deep Duke's frontcourt rotation is. The Blue Devils have an abundance of riches, and when they deal with foul trouble, quite frankly, it won't matter with the surplus of options at their disposal. Retaining Ngongba II was an underrated development this offseason. Duke will have no issues controlling the paint with the number of options Scheyer can rotate in and out of the lineup.
2. Louisville
I'm not sure where Louisville is getting all this NIL money, but the front office ensured that head coach Pat Kelsey would have all the resources to succeed. The investments were spread evenly across the roster, with the frontcourt rotation being infused with multiple elite assets.
The Cardinals signed Flory Bidunga and Alvaro Folgueiras in the transfer portal and landed 5-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., who reclassified to the 2026 class. Bidunga is an elite lob threat and rim protector, averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks last season at Kansas. Meanwhile, Folgueiras is a floor-stretching forward. Adding Ekezie Jr. was the cherry on top, as the 6-foot-11, 220-pound center is an all-around scorer who can also step onto the perimeter.
Overall, Louisville's frontcourt is a perfect mix of defensive presence and perimeter shooting, providing flexibility in who Kelsey can deploy at the four and five.
3. Virginia
The Cavaliers are the definition of steady and consistent, and those descriptors are reflected in the amount of cohesion and retention this offseason. Thijs De Ridder is returning for his sophomore season at Virginia, and his freshman year was impressive; the 6-foot-9, 238-pound forward averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, Johann Grunloh is not the flashiest player, but he is a consistent asset in this frontcourt. The Cavaliers bolstered this department by signing St. Louis transfer forward Kalu Anya, who averaged 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. Overall, this group doesn't possess a high ceiling, but like everything else on this roster and coaching staff, you can expect consistency and level-headed performances.
4. North Carolina
The Tar Heels' frontcourt rotation has been a major question mark throughout the offseason. Although Malone and his staff added multiple elite talents, especially from overseas, there's a lack of experience.
Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov are the two names that have dominated headlines in Chapel Hill this offseason, as both players are legitimate talents. Keita, who just had his student visa granted on Saturday, possesses elite defensive traits and will be his calling card in 2026. Meanwhile, Samodurov is a do-it-all center who can facilitate, create off the dribble, and shoot from all three levels. Cade Bennerman is a developmental piece as a redshirt freshman.
North Carolina was expected to enter this season with that three-man combination, but the front office had one more roster spot open. The Tar Heels pursued multiple centers seeking fifth years of eligibility and landed South Dakota's Cameron Fens. The seven-foot, 255-pound center provides North Carolina with experience and a physical presence in the paint. Fens averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last season while shooting 57.9 percent from the field.
Then, there is Jariin Stevenson, who has always been an underrated asset on this roster, and retaining the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward was a top priority for Malone when he first arrived in Chapel Hill. Stevenson's role increased last season when Caleb Wilson suffered a season-ending thumb injury. In the nine games that Wilson missed, Stevenson averaged 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.
Overall, while there are doubts about how this will look, North Carolina should have steady production from Stevenson and Fens, and Keita and Samodurov could each develop into potent bench options.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.