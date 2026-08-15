North Carolina Receives Fantastic News on Sayon Keita

Since the North Carolina Tar Heels hired Michael Malone as head coach, there have been minimal hiccups in the recruiting process.

That being said, the only speed bump has been that Sayon Keita hasn't been able to arrive in Chapel Hill, and we are two weeks into August. However, on Wednesday, the Tar Heels received an update that should lower their fans' anxiety.

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Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports , the Barcelona center has received his student visa, paving a path for him to officially arrive in Chapel Hill and join his teammates and coaches, who have been working together throughout the offseason.

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UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keita's delayed arrival is why North Carolina pursued multiple centers who are seeking fifth years of eligibility in recent weeks. The Tar Heels signed Cameron Fens , providing themselves with a stable option in case Keita wouldn't be able to travel to Chapel Hill in time to be eligible in 2026. It is important to note that there were no concerns among the coaching staff and front office about the 18-year-old center’s ability to suit up for the Tar Heels in 2026.

Nevertheless, with his visa being granted, the process for Keita to join the team is officially underway, and it appears he's on track to be part of the equation this season. Additionally, the seven-foot center will soon be acclimating himself to Malone's scheme and culture.

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Throughout the offseason, I have discussed my belief that Keita will eventually establish himself as North Carolina's starting center . Well, the circumstances culminated in the Tar Heels landing Fens; that is unlikely to happen now, and Keita is likely to operate with the second unit. However, that's not the worst thing in the world for the overseas big man.

Although Keita possesses elite potential, he is extremely raw and needs to refine several areas, especially on offense. The former Barcelona center has the chance to walk in and immediately prove to be one of the best rim protectors in the country. So, that's not the concern. Assuming Fens is given the starting center role, Keita developing off the bench alongside Alexandros Samodurov, Maximo Adams, Kevin Thomas, and Angelo Brizzi is an inviting proposition for this coaching staff.

Keita is still awaiting NCAA clearance, but again, the program isn't concerned that the potential superstar center's availability is in doubt for the 2026-27 college basketball season. If the Tar Heels are fully equipped with the personnel they have been expecting to have at their disposal, they could develop into a legitimate top team in the ACC.