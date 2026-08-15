Where North Carolina's Backcourt Stacks Up Among Top ACC Teams
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The North Carolina Tar Heels completely revamped their roster, with the majority of last season's personnel departing the program this offseason.
Upon arrival, head coach Michael Malone has established himself as a legitimate recruiter, as multiple players cited him as a major influence in their decision to take their talents to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels flipped their identity, emphasizing the importance of establishing a versatile backcourt. With that in mind, here is where North Carolina's backcourt ranks in the ACC.
1. Duke
This will be a common theme for the Blue Devils in 2026. They will be viewed as the best in several categories, including coaching and roster, and could be ranked the No. 1 team in the country entering the upcoming season. Duke has no weaknesses on paper, and this backcourt is truly elite.
Not only did the Blue Devils retain Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster, but they landed 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. and signed Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. Foster has always been a steady asset in the backcourt, and Boozer took a major leap when the veteran guard suffered a foot injury against North Carolina. In the five games without Foster, Boozer averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season, while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range. Rippey Jr. is an obvious elite talent, the No. 13 overall prospect in this year's class per the 247Sports Composite.
2. Louisville
The Cardinals are in a similar spot to the Tar Heels, as their roster is predominantly made up of transfer portal acquisitions. Louisville's backcourt was a revolving door, losing Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, and Isaac McKneely. Pat Kelsey turned around and added Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, and Seth Trimble, while retaining Adrian Wooley.
Perimeter shooting will be lacking to a degree, and Wooley will be heavily relied on in that department, as he shot 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Shelstad is a shifty guard, while Knox struggled with injuries last season at Arkansas. Acquiring Trimble is an under-the-radar move, as he will provide perimeter defense. Louisville's backcourt could transform into one of the deepest groups in the country if it all clicks.
3. Virginia
Based on retention and cohesion, the Cavaliers need to be ranked above the Tar Heels in this discussion until further notice. Virginia is bringing back Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis and has acquired Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon in the transfer portal.
In 2025, Lewis averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, as a freshman, Mallory averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. That is incredibly steady production from two players familiar with the system.
You then add Dixon, who transferred from UC Irvine and averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range. Harmon is a wildcard, but based on that data, the Cavaliers' backcourt should be one of the most balanced and efficient units in the country. Retaining multiple players is why Virginia is listed above North Carolina.
4. North Carolina
I truly believe that by the conference tournament, we could be discussing the Tar Heels as having the second-best backcourt in the ACC. As mentioned, Louisville certainly has the talent, but we will have to see how that gels, which, to be fair, can be said the same for the Tar Heels. Virginia's backcourt has a high floor, but how high is the ceiling?
The Tar Heels' backcourt is versatile and interchangeable. The wildcard in this department is Neoklis Avdalas. If the Virginia Tech transfer improves his efficiency while maintaining his playmaking ability, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound guard could put North Carolina over the top.
Meanwhile, Matt Able was a bench contributor for North Carolina State in 2025, but with increased minutes, he could develop into an elite player. That was on full display at the NBA Combine, as the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard illustrated that he can score in bunches and create for others without having the ball in his hands that often.
Terrence Brown was one of the most potent scorers in the nation last season at Utah, averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range against much sturdier Big 12 opposition. Finally, adding Angelo Brizzi to the mix was an underrated move, as the veteran guard averaged 14.5 points in 2025 while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
There's no question that the Tar Heels will have no issues producing offensively, especially with Malone at the helm. These many scoring options and the ability to create off the dribble will make North Carolina one of the most high-flying teams in the country.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.