Where North Carolina's Backcourt Stacks Up Among Top ACC Teams

The North Carolina Tar Heels completely revamped their roster, with the majority of last season's personnel departing the program this offseason.

Upon arrival, head coach Michael Malone has established himself as a legitimate recruiter, as multiple players cited him as a major influence in their decision to take their talents to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels flipped their identity, emphasizing the importance of establishing a versatile backcourt. With that in mind, here is where North Carolina's backcourt ranks in the ACC.

1. Duke

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be a common theme for the Blue Devils in 2026. They will be viewed as the best in several categories, including coaching and roster, and could be ranked the No. 1 team in the country entering the upcoming season. Duke has no weaknesses on paper, and this backcourt is truly elite.

Not only did the Blue Devils retain Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster, but they landed 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. and signed Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. Foster has always been a steady asset in the backcourt, and Boozer took a major leap when the veteran guard suffered a foot injury against North Carolina. In the five games without Foster, Boozer averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season, while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range. Rippey Jr. is an obvious elite talent, the No. 13 overall prospect in this year's class per the 247Sports Composite.

2. Louisville

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) moves the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are in a similar spot to the Tar Heels, as their roster is predominantly made up of transfer portal acquisitions. Louisville's backcourt was a revolving door, losing Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, and Isaac McKneely. Pat Kelsey turned around and added Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, and Seth Trimble, while retaining Adrian Wooley.

Perimeter shooting will be lacking to a degree, and Wooley will be heavily relied on in that department, as he shot 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Shelstad is a shifty guard, while Knox struggled with injuries last season at Arkansas. Acquiring Trimble is an under-the-radar move, as he will provide perimeter defense. Louisville's backcourt could transform into one of the deepest groups in the country if it all clicks.

3. Virginia

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) looks on during the second half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on retention and cohesion, the Cavaliers need to be ranked above the Tar Heels in this discussion until further notice. Virginia is bringing back Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis and has acquired Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon in the transfer portal.

In 2025, Lewis averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, as a freshman, Mallory averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. That is incredibly steady production from two players familiar with the system.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You then add Dixon, who transferred from UC Irvine and averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range. Harmon is a wildcard, but based on that data, the Cavaliers' backcourt should be one of the most balanced and efficient units in the country. Retaining multiple players is why Virginia is listed above North Carolina.

4. North Carolina

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I truly believe that by the conference tournament, we could be discussing the Tar Heels as having the second-best backcourt in the ACC. As mentioned, Louisville certainly has the talent, but we will have to see how that gels, which, to be fair, can be said the same for the Tar Heels. Virginia's backcourt has a high floor, but how high is the ceiling?

The Tar Heels' backcourt is versatile and interchangeable . The wildcard in this department is Neoklis Avdalas. If the Virginia Tech transfer improves his efficiency while maintaining his playmaking ability, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound guard could put North Carolina over the top.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Matt Able was a bench contributor for North Carolina State in 2025, but with increased minutes, he could develop into an elite player. That was on full display at the NBA Combine, as the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard illustrated that he can score in bunches and create for others without having the ball in his hands that often.

Terrence Brown was one of the most potent scorers in the nation last season at Utah, averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range against much sturdier Big 12 opposition. Finally, adding Angelo Brizzi to the mix was an underrated move, as the veteran guard averaged 14.5 points in 2025 while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

There's no question that the Tar Heels will have no issues producing offensively, especially with Malone at the helm. These many scoring options and the ability to create off the dribble will make North Carolina one of the most high-flying teams in the country.