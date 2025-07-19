Tar Heels Football in Negotiations with Hulu For Docuseries
According to various reports there were discussions for the North Carolina Tar Heels to appear on a college version of Hard Knocks. That deal supposedly fell through. However, according to a published report by Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, there are discussions with Hulu for a docuseries focusing on the Tar Heels and first-year head coach Bill Belichick.
As of Friday afternoon, the deal was not signed, but Glasspiegel reports that discussions with Disney's Hulu streaming service are ongoing. HBO's Hard Knocks was rumored to have been in active negotiations with the Tar Heels for a docuseries that would detail the six-time Super Bowl championship coach and his rise to the head coaching position in Chapel Hill. Supposedly, the deal fell through and Hard Knocks has shifted back to the NFL and the Buffalo Bills.
Talks with HBO reportedly broke down due to failed negotiations with Belichick's team over creative control, content approval and partial ownership of the series, according to the New York Times.
A potential deal with Hulu makes sense. Most of the Tar Heels games this season will air on one of the Disney-owned platforms, whether it be ESPN or the ACC Network. Belichick's initial contest this season will take place at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on Sept. 1 against Texas Christian University and will air on ESPN.
EverWonder Studio is reportedly going to produce the series, if it comes to fruition. The company also produced the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on Netflix along with NFL Christmas Day Games on the same streaming service.
Belichick was introduced as the new head coach by North Carolina at a press conference on Dec. 12, 2024. He has held several press conferences which have been well attended. Further, he will appear with four of his players as ACC Media Days in Charlotte on July 24 as the conference kicks off its season.
Belichick's career is highlighted by his six Super Bowl titles he won as head coach of the New England Patriots. He also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. Belichick takes over a Tar Heels program after the school deposed former coach Mack Brown, who was at the helm of the team for six years in his second stint with the school.
