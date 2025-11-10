UNC’s Offensive Grades Reflect Ugly Performance in Stanford Victory
North Carolina's narrow 20-15 win over Stanford wasn’t pretty, and the latest PFF grades back that up, highlighting the Tar Heels’ struggles on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's a deep dive into why the offense struggled and who performed the best during UNC's win on Homecoming weekend.
Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works:
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass, with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Overall Team Offense Grades According to PFF
- Offense - 54.2
- Pass - 52.7
- Pass Block - 67.7
- Run - 60.5
- Run Block - 41.4
After showing notable progress the previous three weeks, North Carolina's offense reverted to form in a disappointing effort Saturday, managing just 253 total yards—including only 53 in the first half—against the nation's No. 117 defense, which had been giving up an average of 424.9 yards per game. By comparison, the Tar Heels posted 426 yards last week against a similarly struggling Syracuse defense, marking this performance as a clear step backward.
While quarterback Gio Lopez posted a solid line—18 completions on 25 attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns—the numbers did not reflect his struggles early. He completed only five of eight passes for 28 yards and lost a fumble in the opening half.
The ground game also faltered. Leading rusher Davion Gause was limited to 28 yards on 11 carries (2.5 average), while Demon June, who ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in last week's 27-10 win over Syracuse, was held to just five yards on three carries.
A significant factor in the Tar Heels’ rushing struggles was the offensive line’s inability to open running lanes, reflected in Pro Football Focus awarding UNC just a 41.4 run-blocking grade. Three offensive linemen finished with grades below 50.0: Daniel King (49.6 overall, 46.2 run block), Jakai Moore (45.0 overall, 35.5 run block) and Will O’Steen (47.7 overall, 46.2 run block).
On a positive note, wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour stood out. Shipp caught five passes for a team-high 83 yards and a touchdown, while Paysour hauled in six receptions for 54 yards.
Top Offensive Performers
WR Jordan Shipp
- 68.0 Offense, 72.8 Receiving
- Caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown; 16.6 yards per catch
- Two first down catches
- 55-yard touchdown was the longest catch of his career
- 61 yards after catch (12.2 average)
RB Davion Gause
- 66.5 Offense, 91.3 Receiving, 59.0 Run
- 11 carries for 28 yards (2.5 yards per carry)
- No first down runs
- Three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown; All three catches were for a first down
- 37 yards after catch (12.3 average)
WR Kobe Paysour
- 66.3 Offense, 65.9 Receiving, 77.5 Drop
- Six catches for 54 yards
- The average depth of targets was 14.2 yards
