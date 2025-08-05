Who are the Top Five Greatest RBs in Carolina History?
In the Atlantic Coast Conference, no program has a stronger tradition of developing high-quality running backs year after year than North Carolina.
Since 1968, the Tar Heels have produced 32 1,000-yard rushers, beginning with Don McCauley in 1969. Since 2019, there have been six 1,000-yard seasons: Michael Carter (2019 and 2020), Javonte Williams (2020), Ty Chandler (2021) and, most recently, Omarion Hampton (2023 and 2024).
Based on accolades and overall impact, here are my top five running backs in UNC history.
5. Amos Lawrence (1977-1980)
"Famous" Amos Lawrence is UNC's all-time leading rusher as he ran for 4,391 yards and scored 28 rushing touchdowns. His best season was his freshman year in 1977, as he had 193 carries for 1,211 yards (6.3 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns. For his efforts, he was a First-Team All-ACC selection and was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.
He was also a First-Team All-ACC selection in 1980 after he rushed for 1,118 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground, the most he had scored in a single season during his accomplished four years in Chapel Hill.
Lawrence is one of only seven running backs in NCAA Division I history to rush for 1,000 or more yards in four consecutive seasons, joining Tyrell Fenroy (Louisiana-Lafayette), Denvis Manns (New Mexico State), Ron Dayne (Wisconsin), Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh), Cedric Benson (Texas) and Damion Fletcher (Southern Miss).
4. Omarion Hampton (2022-2024)
You could call it recency bias, but few North Carolina running backs can claim to be a two-time All-American.
Hampton rushed for 3,565 yards — fourth all-time in program history — and scored 36 touchdowns, which ranks third. He is the only player in UNC history, and the fourth in ACC history, to rush for 1,500 or more yards in consecutive seasons. His best year came in 2024, when he ran for 1,660 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns. Had he played in the bowl game, he likely would have broken Don McCauley’s single-season rushing record of 1,720 yards set in 1970.
Hampton was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 22 overall pick. He became the first UNC running back drafted in the first round in 40 years, since Ethan Horton in 1985.
3. Mike Voight (1973-1976)
Mike Voight ranks second in school history with 3,971 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns. He is one of only two Tar Heels to win ACC Player of the Year twice, earning the honor in 1975 and 1976.
In 1975, Voight rushed for 1,250 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came in 1976, when he ran for 1,407 yards and scored 18 touchdowns — still the third-most in a single season in program history. He not only claimed ACC Player of the Year honors both seasons but also led the conference in rushing each year.
2. Don McCauley (1968-1970)
Don McCauley could be considered the “OG” of North Carolina running backs. He became the first player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards, sparking the tradition the Tar Heels became known for with 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1969. But it was the following season that cemented his spot at No. 2 on the list.
He was a consensus All-American in 1970 after rushing for 1,720 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns, breaking the NCAA single-season rushing record previously held by O.J. Simpson. The mark still stands as the single-season benchmark in UNC history. McCauley was also named ACC Athlete of the Year for the 1970-71 athletic year and is one of only two players in program history with 5,000 all-purpose yards.
He finished his career with 5,014 all-purpose yards, second only to Leon Johnson’s 5,828. Johnson also played one more season than McCauley. McCauley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
1. Charlie Justice (1946-1949)
One of the first well-known post-war college superstars, Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice served four years in the Navy during World War II and layed on the football team at layed on the football team at the United States Naval Training Center Bainbridge. After his service ended, Justice was heavily recruited by Duke, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Justice believed an athlete should compete in the state where he plans to build his career, which led him to choose between the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils. As a war veteran, Justice did not need an athletic scholarship. Instead, he proposed to both Duke and North Carolina that he attend school using his G.I. Bill benefits and that the scholarships were to be given to his wife. Only Carolina agreed to the arrangement and the rest was history.
As the starting tailback in Carl Snavely's single-wing offense, Justice led UNC to a 32-7-2 record, two Southern Conference championships and trips to a New Year's Day bowl games in all four seasons. Individually, he was a two-time All-American, two-time SoCon Player of the Year and was the Heisman runner-up in 1948 and 1949. He also accumulated 4,833 total offensive yards throughout his career, which was a school record for 45 years.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!