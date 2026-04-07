Players Hit Portal Following Michael Malone Hire at UNC
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Exodus from Chapel Hill
In mere hours after the hiring of Michael Malone was announced, Chapel Hill was hit with a mass exodus of players through the transfer portal.
Isaiah Denis was the first Tar Heel to enter the portal, as he announced on Instagram on April 5th. Following Denis were former freshmen Derek Dixon, Jaydon Young, and Jonathan Powell. All young guards have promising futures.
Much like Denis, Dixon also announced on social media that he will enter the portal with the option to return if he deems the new situation fit.
Derek Dixon Shares Departure Via Social Media
“Chapel Hill is a special place, and I am truly grateful for the time I’ve spent here. To the fans and UNC community that have welcomed and supported me all year, I am eternally grateful. With the transfer portal opening tomorrow, April 7th, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to UNC,” Dixon wrote via Instagram.
The hope is now that Michael Malone can get to work quickly and salvage this situation before it goes too far south. Dixon was one of the most promising players on the roster heading into his sophomore season and was expected to see an increased role in the offense.
The door is still open on a return, and hopefully, some confidence can be instilled in Dixon by Malone, and bring him back to Chapel Hill before it’s too late.
Being hired the day before the transfer portal was no coincidence, as the administration no doubt wants Malone to get to work as quickly as possible on bringing in new talent. Many reports coming out this week have Carolina linked to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. It’s now more apparent that Carolina was not willing to wait for the NBA season to conclude and had to go with Malone, who was ready to jump into action.
This doesn’t mean Malone wasn’t necessarily their first pick, but he had the pro of being able to go now, which was a quality North Carolina just could not pass up amid the looming transfer portal cloud.
With a roster shake-up on the horizon, Michael Malone seemingly has his work cut out for him in year one. He’ll have to juggle the new college landscape of retaining talent, all while trying to recruit new players to get Carolina basketball back to where it needs to be. If anyone has any weight on their shoulders, it’s Malone.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.