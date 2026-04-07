Players Hit Portal Following Michael Malone Hire at UNC

Exodus from Chapel Hill

In mere hours after the hiring of Michael Malone was announced, Chapel Hill was hit with a mass exodus of players through the transfer portal.

Isaiah Denis was the first Tar Heel to enter the portal, as he announced on Instagram on April 5th. Following Denis were former freshmen Derek Dixon, Jaydon Young, and Jonathan Powell. All young guards have promising futures.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Much like Denis, Dixon also announced on social media that he will enter the portal with the option to return if he deems the new situation fit.

Derek Dixon Shares Departure Via Social Media

“Chapel Hill is a special place, and I am truly grateful for the time I’ve spent here. To the fans and UNC community that have welcomed and supported me all year, I am eternally grateful. With the transfer portal opening tomorrow, April 7th, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to UNC,” Dixon wrote via Instagram.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The hope is now that Michael Malone can get to work quickly and salvage this situation before it goes too far south. Dixon was one of the most promising players on the roster heading into his sophomore season and was expected to see an increased role in the offense.

The door is still open on a return, and hopefully, some confidence can be instilled in Dixon by Malone, and bring him back to Chapel Hill before it’s too late.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Being hired the day before the transfer portal was no coincidence, as the administration no doubt wants Malone to get to work as quickly as possible on bringing in new talent. Many reports coming out this week have Carolina linked to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. It’s now more apparent that Carolina was not willing to wait for the NBA season to conclude and had to go with Malone, who was ready to jump into action.

This doesn’t mean Malone wasn’t necessarily their first pick, but he had the pro of being able to go now, which was a quality North Carolina just could not pass up amid the looming transfer portal cloud.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With a roster shake-up on the horizon, Michael Malone seemingly has his work cut out for him in year one. He’ll have to juggle the new college landscape of retaining talent, all while trying to recruit new players to get Carolina basketball back to where it needs to be. If anyone has any weight on their shoulders, it’s Malone.