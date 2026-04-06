Grading UNC's Stunning Hire of Michael Malone

After weeks of speculation and several coaches forgoing the opportunity to leave their current situation for Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Tar Heels finally hired their next head coach.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel , North Carolina is hiring longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as its 20th head coach in program history .

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Tar Heel center Tyler Hansbrough brought up Malone as a possibility in the days leading up to the Final Four.

"The last name that a lot of people really haven't talked about publicly, who I think could actually get some momentum, is Michael Malone," Hansbrough explained. "His daughter plays volleyball at [North Carolina]. I think he came to a few practices."

Jan 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels great Tyler Hansbrough presents forward Armando Bacot (5) with the game ball after the game. Bacot became the all-time Tar Heels rebounding leader during the game breaking Hansbrough s record. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"My question would be: Would he want to go back to the NBA or coach in college? What I want to see from the coach? Obviously, is start to win some games and make deep tournament runs. That what you have to do at [North] Carolina."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The good news for the Tar Heels is that the 54-year-old head coach has a track record of winning the biggest games at the top level, and that experience should translate to improved success juxtaposed to what has transpired over the last five years. With all that being said, here is an assessment of the hire.

Grading the Hire of Malone

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In terms of winning, this is a clear upgrade over Hubert Davis, who struggled for large stretches during his five-year tenure in Chapel Hill. However, there are questions about how Malone will adapt to the college game, which includes the recruiting process. Additionally, did the Tar Heels potentially settle to hire a coach before the transfer portal opens on Tuesday?

While I don't have an immediate response to the recruitment question, I believe, given the market, this is a good hire for North Carolina. It may not be one that provides instant peace of mind, as Tommy Lloyd or Dusty May would have silenced the doubts right away.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

However, Malone has coached elite players at the NBA level, and the preparation and ability to change game plans and tactics based on opponents should be apparent from the first game. The Tar Heels could have several NBA-level players in 2026, including Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams. The NBA and college games differ, but Malone should be capable of implementing his ideologies from the professional game to the collegiate level.

Grade: B+