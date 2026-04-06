Burning Question Instantly Revealed Following UNC Malone Hire
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The search for the next head coach for Carolina basketball is finally over. Carolina intends to hire former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone as the new lead guy in Chapel Hill.
Malone was a very interesting twist for the Tar Heels, one that nobody saw coming. While many people thought North Carolina might turn to professional-level coaches, Malone was not a name that had come up in the past few weeks leading up to his eventual hire.
Malone Hire Is Interesting
With this hire comes uncertainty and many questions. The college game has changed significantly, and it has been many years since Malone had a coaching job at the college level. The last time Malone had a foot in the college game was when he was an assistant at Manhattan in 2001.
Since then, Malone has led many professional teams in the NBA, with his first pro job coming in 2001 as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks. Malone most notably worked with the Denver Nuggets where he led from 2015-2025 and even won an NBA Championship in 2023.
The silver lining, however, is that the college game is becoming increasingly professional. With rampant NIL influence and the financial implications in today’s game, creating a professional program is a good way to prepare for the future.
So the question on everyone’s mind is simple. Can Michael Malone coach at the college level in today’s game? One downside of hiring a professional-level coach is that you don’t get a flurry of transfer players to follow. Malone will have to work quickly to get the desired players from the transfer portal while focusing on retaining his current roster.
Moving From NBA to College Is Strange in Today’s Era
There may be a learning curve coming down from the NBA to the college level, and that is to be expected. Fans expecting a complete 180-degree turnaround in year one may be in for a bitter reality. With time and adjustments as needed, Malone has the tools and the knowledge to be a phenomenal coach at the college level.
It’s convenient thIt’s convenient that the administration chose to hire Malone one day before the transfer portal officially opens, meaning they want him to get to work quickly on bringing players into the program. The administration chose to hire Malone one day before the transfer portal officially opened, meaning they want him to get to work quickly on bringing players into the program.
There should be some more surprises to come in the following days, as a new era of Carolina basketball begins. Malone will soon begin assembling his new staff, retaining current recruits, and hopefully acquiring new talent all at the same time. A lot of work is cut out for Coach Malone in the near future, and the expectations have never been higher.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.