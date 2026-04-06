Tar Heel Enters Portal, but Leaves Door Open for Return

The first domino has officially fallen in the Chapel Hill transfer portal season. Freshman guard Isaiah Denis has officially announced via Instagram that he intends to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on April 7th.

Denis' Announcement

However, the former 4-star guard announced on Instagram that a return to North Carolina is not completely out of the question.

NEWS: North Carolina freshman Isaiah Denis is entering the transfer portal, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-4 guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina played one season for the Tar Heels. Former four-star recruit. pic.twitter.com/qFFU6kP8qi — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 5, 2026

​​“UNC is a special place," Denis said. "That is why even though I intend to enter the transfer portal due to the coaching uncertainty, I’m keeping the option open to return to UNC.”

This slim sunlight of hope is all Tar Heel fans needed to hear. The exodus of players was inevitable, as it always is with any coaching change. The good news in this scenario is that he’s still leaving a foot in the door in case the opportunity he has at Chapel Hill becomes too good to leave.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this will push the administration to push the gas a little harder on pursuing the next head coach. The sooner they get someone in office, the sooner the player retention can begin. A young player with high potential like Denis is not one the Tar Heels would like to lose.

While only appearing in 10 games this season, Denis flashed potential in the limited moments he got on the floor. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of him, and honestly questionable as to why we didn’t. With as many injuries as North Carolina dealt with this season, and the lackluster guard play at times, it’s tough to pinpoint why Denis was not given more playing time.

Praise for Tar Heel Fans

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) guards an inbound pass during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Denis had very high praise for Tar Heel fans as he announced his decision. “This first year I got to spend at UNC was truly special,” he said. “The way the fans embrace the players and how the whole community supports UNC basketball is something I could have never imagined.”

For an untapped talent like Denis, all Tar Heel fans will hope he deems the coming situation suitable and he announces a return. If not, it seems as if his decision is also understood.

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While we can hope Denis’ announcement doesn’t start a chain reaction of other players announcing their departure, it’s unfortunate to imagine that it may be coming soon. Fans are still awaiting to hear the status of other players such as Henri Veesaar, Derek Dixon, and Jarin Stevenson.