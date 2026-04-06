Tar Heel Enters Portal, but Leaves Door Open for Return
In this story:
The first domino has officially fallen in the Chapel Hill transfer portal season. Freshman guard Isaiah Denis has officially announced via Instagram that he intends to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on April 7th.
Denis' Announcement
However, the former 4-star guard announced on Instagram that a return to North Carolina is not completely out of the question.
“UNC is a special place," Denis said. "That is why even though I intend to enter the transfer portal due to the coaching uncertainty, I’m keeping the option open to return to UNC.”
This slim sunlight of hope is all Tar Heel fans needed to hear. The exodus of players was inevitable, as it always is with any coaching change. The good news in this scenario is that he’s still leaving a foot in the door in case the opportunity he has at Chapel Hill becomes too good to leave.
Hopefully, this will push the administration to push the gas a little harder on pursuing the next head coach. The sooner they get someone in office, the sooner the player retention can begin. A young player with high potential like Denis is not one the Tar Heels would like to lose.
While only appearing in 10 games this season, Denis flashed potential in the limited moments he got on the floor. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of him, and honestly questionable as to why we didn’t. With as many injuries as North Carolina dealt with this season, and the lackluster guard play at times, it’s tough to pinpoint why Denis was not given more playing time.
Praise for Tar Heel Fans
Denis had very high praise for Tar Heel fans as he announced his decision. “This first year I got to spend at UNC was truly special,” he said. “The way the fans embrace the players and how the whole community supports UNC basketball is something I could have never imagined.”
For an untapped talent like Denis, all Tar Heel fans will hope he deems the coming situation suitable and he announces a return. If not, it seems as if his decision is also understood.
While we can hope Denis’ announcement doesn’t start a chain reaction of other players announcing their departure, it’s unfortunate to imagine that it may be coming soon. Fans are still awaiting to hear the status of other players such as Henri Veesaar, Derek Dixon, and Jarin Stevenson.
The silver lining of it all is that if the Carolina administration can get the right pieces and people in place, a return from Denis is entirely possible.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.