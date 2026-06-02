Predicting Alexandros Samodurov’s Role at UNC

It has been a great week for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who received great news about their 2026-27 roster.

On Tuesday, Matt Able officially withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft and announced his decision to play for the Tar Heels next season. That news was followed up by Greek center Alexandros Samodurov withdrawing from the draft on Friday and announcing his commitment to North Carolina the following day. For the first time in the entire offseason, North Carolina's roster and coaching staff are in lockstep and are officially set for the 2026 season.

With that being said, here's what Samodurov's role could look like next season under head coach Michael Malone, who is entering his first year in Chapel Hill.

Where Samodurov Fits in Rotation

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old center was the final piece of the puzzle in the reconstructed frontcourt, with that area of the roster consisting of Jarin Stevenson, Sayon Keita, and Cade Bennerman. However, the center rotation before Samodurov’s arrival, Keita and Bennerman, each lack experience at the collegiate level and are extremely raw athletes.

It is safe to say that Samodurov will not supplant Stevenson in the starting lineup next season, with the senior forward heralded as a priority retention for Malone and this staff. Not to mention, the Alabama transfer's experience will be monumental in a roster littered with newcomers. I expect Samodurov and Maximo Adams to command the most minutes off the bench and serve as energizers on both ends of the floor.

Samodurov's Production

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last summer, as a member of the Greek U20 National Team, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. While that scoring production will be difficult to replicate off the bench, that level of offensive production illustrates how effective Samodurov can be as a second-unit scorer for the Tar Heels next season.

His frame limits his ability to impose his will in the paint, but Samodurov demonstrated he is shifty enough to clear a path to the basket while generating shots for others.

Despite being 6-foot-11, the Greek center is an elite passer, a trait Malone has seen firsthand during his tenure with the Denver Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic's creativity was apparent. That is not to say that Samodurov is on the same level as Jokic by any means, but the 54-year-old head coach can draw on that experience to expedite Samodurov's development.

Overall, Samodurov will be a pivotal piece for North Carolina next season, and if he can establish himself as a consistent contributor off the bench, the Tar Heels should not skip a beat during mid-game substitutions. Under Malone, the Tar Heels' offense could come in waves and overwhelm their opponents.