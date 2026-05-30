What Alexandros Samodurov's Commitment Means for UNC

We can now say that North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach Michael Malone's roster in his first offseason in Chapel Hill is complete.

After withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft on Friday, Greek Center Alexandros Samodurov announced his commitment to North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Samodurov was the last remaining domino to fall for Malone, who had zeroed in on the Greek center as the final piece of the frontcourt reconstruction. North Carolina's frontcourt was desperate for a multi-dimensional center who could score at all three levels. The Tar Heels already have their elite rim protector in Sayon Keita, with Cade Bennerman providing strong depth at the center position.

What was missing from the frontcourt was elite scoring production, which Samodurov will surely supply. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last summer with the Greek U20 National Team.

This is another addition that fits what Malone has brought to the program this offseason, as Samodurov is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's class, with the ability to handle the ball and independently create opportunities off the dribble while being an above-average facilitator. Additionally, the Greek center is another high-IQ defensive presence who will play alongside Keita in various stretches next season.

The 21-year-old big man will operate off the bench and will mostly play at power forward behind Jarin Stevenson. While Samodurov's impact will be limited early on, I expect his role and production to take a major leap once conference play rolls around.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Samodurov has been connected with North Carolina throughout the offseason, and his past experience with Neoklis Avdalas, who transferred from Virginia Tech earlier this offseason, was a major factor in the Tar Heels landing the talented overseas center.

Assessment of North Carolina's Roster

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster officially cemented, we can now project what the rotation will look like next season in Malone's first season as the head coach.

In the starting lineup, I expect Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able to operate in the backcourt as the primary ball handlers. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels' starting frontcourt will consist of Keita and Stevenson, who are a perfect mix of offense and defense, with Stevenson capable of extending out to the perimeter as a shooter and passer.

Off the bench, Maximo Adams, Samodurov, and Kevin Thomas should see the most opportunity. Adams and Samodurov are each capable of producing on offense while disrupting on defense. As for Thomas, he will have the greatest impact as an on-ball defender, thanks to his length and ability to overwhelm ball handlers.

Overall, this is a very good roster, considering the circumstances Malone faced when he first took the job in April. The Tar Heels lost eight key rotational pieces from last season's roster, the transfer portal, or in the upcoming NBA Draft.