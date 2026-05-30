UNC Provided More Clarity With Latest Alexandros Samodurov Intel

Despite an uneasy start to the offseason, with needing to find a replacement for Hubert Davis and a slew of players leaving the program through the transfer portal, the North Carolina Tar Heels have constructed a promising staff and roster heading into next season.

As the initial part of the previous sentence indicates, the Tar Heels had a downward trajectory, especially after a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, North Carolina hired Michael Malone and revamped its roster, which has been mostly solidified after Matt Able officially withdrew from the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Tar Heels received more promising news on Friday, regarding another prospect the 54-year-old head coach has been targeting throughout the recruiting process.

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Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Similar to Able, Greek center Alexandros Samodurov was testing the NBA waters, while maintaining his eligibility to potentially transfer to an NCAA basketball program. Reports surfaced early Friday morning that Samodurov had withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft.

All signs have pointed toward Samodurov eventually joining the Tar Heels this offseason, but according to 247Sports' David Sisk, it will require patience from both sides to finalize a deal and cross the finish line.

"I think he will [commit to North Carolina]," Sisk said. "I put this on the board, so I think I can say it publicly - I asked twice about him [to] different coaches. One said, 'Until we know - and we haven't been told anything, we haven't got anything official - until he makes it official, he's not committed.' Another [coach] was like, 'We're working on it, man. We're working on it.' So, I do think he will and you just have to be patient with this. It's going to take a little bit of time."

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Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Overall, the Tar Heels' brass should feel relatively confident that a deal will materialize in the near future. With Able officially playing for North Carolina in 2026, Malone and his staff have to be pleased with how this offseason has unfolded. Barring any unforeseen developments, Samodurov is expected to be the final piece of the puzzle to cement the Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster.

As currently constructed, North Carolina's frontcourt is a major question mark heading into next season. Samodurov would add a floor-stretching element that is not present, with Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman headlining the center rotation. If Samodurov ends up joining the Tar Heels, he will likely operate as a backup forward to Jarin Stevenson.