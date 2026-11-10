Predicting UNC Basketball’s Top Producers Against Wyoming

The North Carolina Tar Heels underwent major changes to the coaching staff and roster this offseason.

The newness in both departments has been apparent, as the Tar Heels have dealt with growing pains through the first two games. Meanwhile, North Carolina has had multiple standout performances during this span. With that in mind, here are predictions for the Tar Heels' top producers against Wyoming on Tuesday night .

Terrence Brown

Stat Line Projection: 16 points, three assists, and one rebound

The Utah transfer was one of the most intriguing players in the portal this offseason. His ability to score in bunches was what garnered attention from multiple blue-blood programs. While Brown scored 14 points in the season opener, his shooting efficiency was lackluster.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) brings the ball to the basket against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jaeden Roberts (2) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was much sharper against Wofford, scoring 21 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the field. In two games, Brown is 14-of-18 from the free-throw line, highlighting his ability to drive to the basket. Perimeter shooting is not his forte, so applying pressure on defenders near the rim has been his bread and butter.

Matt Able

Stat Line Projection: 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists

Able was uncharacteristically quiet against Wofford , with four shot attempts the entire game. The North Carolina State transfer is poised to be one of the Tar Heels' most consistent contributors this season, and Tuesday night will be an opportunity for him to prove that and bounce back from an underwhelming outing.

Neoklis Avdalas

Stat Line Projection: 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists

Avdalas is a Swiss Army knife for the Tar Heels. For those who doubted he could operate as the primary point guard, those concerns have been instantly vanquished. Michael Malone made Avdalas one of his first transfer portal acquisitions for a reason.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) controls the ball against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jacob Zhu (11) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard is a versatile asset who produces in all three major categories, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across the two games. The Virginia Tech transfer should replicate those averages against Wyoming.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat Line Projection: 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists

Retaining Stevenson was one of the top items on Malone's checklist when he first took over as the head coach. The senior forward has gotten off to a slow start this season and hasn't taken on the mantle as one of the top players on the roster, as Malone had lauded him before the season.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) controls the ball during the first half against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jacob Zhu (11) at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, Stevenson possesses the skill set to develop into a legitimate weapon for the Tar Heels this season.

Maximo Adams

Stat Line Projection: 12 points, nine rebounds, and two assists

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) celebrates a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It took two games for Adams to record his first career double-double, and he will push for that on Tuesday night.

Adams is a future superstar for the Tar Heels, and that may be as soon as this season. Assuming the former 4-star recruit continues this level of play, he could be a starter in the near future.