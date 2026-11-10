Predicting UNC Basketball’s Top Producers Against Wyoming
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The North Carolina Tar Heels underwent major changes to the coaching staff and roster this offseason.
The newness in both departments has been apparent, as the Tar Heels have dealt with growing pains through the first two games. Meanwhile, North Carolina has had multiple standout performances during this span. With that in mind, here are predictions for the Tar Heels' top producers against Wyoming on Tuesday night.
Terrence Brown
Stat Line Projection: 16 points, three assists, and one rebound
The Utah transfer was one of the most intriguing players in the portal this offseason. His ability to score in bunches was what garnered attention from multiple blue-blood programs. While Brown scored 14 points in the season opener, his shooting efficiency was lackluster.
Brown was much sharper against Wofford, scoring 21 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the field. In two games, Brown is 14-of-18 from the free-throw line, highlighting his ability to drive to the basket. Perimeter shooting is not his forte, so applying pressure on defenders near the rim has been his bread and butter.
Matt Able
Stat Line Projection: 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists
Able was uncharacteristically quiet against Wofford, with four shot attempts the entire game. The North Carolina State transfer is poised to be one of the Tar Heels' most consistent contributors this season, and Tuesday night will be an opportunity for him to prove that and bounce back from an underwhelming outing.
Neoklis Avdalas
Stat Line Projection: 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists
Avdalas is a Swiss Army knife for the Tar Heels. For those who doubted he could operate as the primary point guard, those concerns have been instantly vanquished. Michael Malone made Avdalas one of his first transfer portal acquisitions for a reason.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard is a versatile asset who produces in all three major categories, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across the two games. The Virginia Tech transfer should replicate those averages against Wyoming.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat Line Projection: 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists
Retaining Stevenson was one of the top items on Malone's checklist when he first took over as the head coach. The senior forward has gotten off to a slow start this season and hasn't taken on the mantle as one of the top players on the roster, as Malone had lauded him before the season.
That said, Stevenson possesses the skill set to develop into a legitimate weapon for the Tar Heels this season.
Maximo Adams
Stat Line Projection: 12 points, nine rebounds, and two assists
It took two games for Adams to record his first career double-double, and he will push for that on Tuesday night.
Adams is a future superstar for the Tar Heels, and that may be as soon as this season. Assuming the former 4-star recruit continues this level of play, he could be a starter in the near future.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.