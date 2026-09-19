Predicting UNC’s Offensive Leaders Against Clemson

Through the first two weeks, the North Carolina Tar Heels have looked much more competent than last season, especially on offense; the defense has been consistent.

This offseason, the Tar Heels' brass invested resources in the offense, upgrading multiple positions that left much to be desired in 2025. With that in mind, here are stat projections for some of North Carolina's offensive personnel.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 21-of-28 for 225 yards and two touchdowns

Over the first two games of the season, the Wisconsin transfer has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns. It's nothing worth writing home about, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback is managing the game and keeping the offense on schedule.

This will be Edwards Jr.'s first major test as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback, as it's the team's first true road game and the ACC opener. Clemson is a much better team than TCU and East Tennessee State. Playing in that environment against a desperate team is a dangerous combination. Edwards Jr. has struggled with the deep ball, and that can't be the case on Saturday.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: six targets, five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown

We haven't seen Shipp hit paydirt this season, but that should change on Saturday. Shipp typically rises to the occasion, and this matchup is certainly monumental. North Carolina's passing attack was spread out against East Tennessee State, as Edwards Jr. connected with nine different pass catchers.

With CJ Sadler out and the level of competition, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will look to get Shipp involved early and often.

Jelani Thurman

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: seven targets, six receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown

Speaking of being involved early and often, Thurman has been the focal point of the passing attack in the opening sequences of each of the past two games. The former Ohio State tight end has established himself as a legitimate threat in the intermediate sections of the field.

Petrino will keep dialing up screens and backside targets in the flat off play-action for Thurman. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end has been the Tar Heels' most consistent pass catcher, and that trend will stretch into Week 3.

Benjamin Hall

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Michael Short (11) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 12 carries for 50 yards; two receptions for 16 yards

North Carolina deploys a three-headed backfield, but we'll focus on Hall, who is the Tar Heels' RB1. Hall has been inconsistent against non-conference competition, which can't be the case against ACC teams.

That said, Hall should have a productive game against Clemson. Petrino prioritizes the rushing attack, and Hall will be the focal point of that plan.