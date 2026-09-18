North Carolina Can Unlock Special Opportunity by Beating Clemson

This weekend carries significant weight for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, as it opens conference play against the Clemson Tigers.

Leaving Saturday with a win is the obvious objective, but that result could also set up the program beyond this week. During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the North Carolina-Clemson result could influence something in the near future.

Herbstreit's Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit at media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If North Carolina beats Clemson...I would think that Notre Dame at North Carolina is probably the leader in the clubhouse [for College GameDay]," Herbstreit said.

Context of Matchup

Sep 12, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gives a thumbs up to his players against the Rice Owls during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game takes place in Week 5 on Oct. 3, which is two weeks from Saturday. The Fighting Irish are currently ranked No. 3 in the country. Despite the game being at North Carolina, Notre Dame would be a heavy favorite.

Can the Tar Heels Defeat Clemson?

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When assessing this week's matchup , North Carolina has every opportunity to steal a road win. The Tigers are already vulnerable, with head coach Dabo Swinney facing scrutiny for his approach to the transfer portal. Clemson has been uninspiring this season and will now have a different starting quarterback under center on Saturday. Christopher Vizzina is likely out after suffering an elbow injury last week, promoting freshman Tait Reynolds to QB1.

North Carolina's defense has driven the team's success since last season. It will have an opportunity to dictate the terms of this game, especially against an inexperienced quarterback.

Should UNC Host College GameDay if It Beats Clemson?

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much of a spectacle as it would be to see College GameDay in Chapel Hill, it's also important to consider the other options for that week. With all due respect to the Tar Heels, even if they win this weekend, they shouldn't be the primetime event. Notre Dame is likely to walk all over North Carolina in that contest, and there are much more promising games on that day.

For instance, Ohio State at Iowa is a marquee matchup between two top-25 teams. Obviously, North Carolina starting 3-0 would be a national story, but the Fighting Irish are in a different atmosphere compared to the Tar Heels. Bill Belichick and his team could be thoroughly exposed to the nation after being advertised all day on the largest college football pregame show in the country. This game would have a high probability of flopping if the hype is this high.