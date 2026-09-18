What UNC Football Roster Investments Say About Program

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the most polarizing football programs since Bill Belichick took over as head coach last offseason.

It's safe to say that it hasn't been smooth sailing, as the Tar Heels went 4-8 last season, including 2-6 against ACC opposition.

That has extended into this offseason, with general manager Michael Lombardi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick both resigning following investigations. Meanwhile, freshman wide receivers CJ Sadler and Keeyun Chapman were involved in an off-field incident, which resulted in Chapman being suspended indefinitely and Sadler being ruled out for Saturday.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels have had an eventful offseason, beginning with their activity in the transfer portal. Earlier this week, The Athletic surveyed 70 college football sources, including coaches, general managers, athletic directors, and more, about spending on roster construction this offseason.

How Much Did UNC Invest?

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The top teams in the country invested nearly $50 million in NIL to build championship-level rosters. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are estimated to have spent between $20 and $25 million, ranking eighth in the ACC .

In comparison, North Carolina's estimate is less than No. 23 Louisville ($22-25 million), North Carolina State ($22-26 million), Georgia Tech ($23-26 million), Florida State ($23-30 million), Virginia Tech ($25-30 million), Clemson ($29-32 million), and No. 5 Miami ($44-50 million).

Takeaways and Reactions

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll see how this roster measures up against the rest of the conference in ACC play, but it's actually quite impressive how North Carolina invested its resources. Yes, $20-25 million is a large sum of money, no matter the circumstances, but that doesn't come close to the top spenders in the country this offseason.

Additionally, the Tar Heels' roster is incredibly well-rounded. It may not have the top-end talent other programs do, but North Carolina is in a much more competitive spot compared to last season. Some of their spending aligns with what they have at their disposal; the Tar Heels' brass did a great job in the transfer portal, considering how much they are estimated to have spent compared to other programs.

The coming weeks will be revealing, as North Carolina begins ACC play this weekend against Clemson , which was estimated at $29-32 million. The Tar Heels have been heavily criticized for how much they are paying Belichick and Lombardi, but in terms of roster construction, they spent their money efficiently. North Carolina went all out this offseason to improve the roster, but it didn't reach the level of other programs across the country.