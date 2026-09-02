Ranking Every Opponent UNC Will Face in 2026-27 Season

Looking ahead at the Tar Heels' schedule for the 2026-27 season, there are plenty of talented teams that will test the Heels before March.

The ACC looks a lot stronger this season, and North Carolina has buffed up their non-conference schedule to feature many tough opponents that could give the Tar Heels some early trouble to start the season.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that, I decided to rank each of the opponents the Heels will face in year one under Michael Malone, separated by tiers based on the difficulty they’ll present to North Carolina.

Tier Seven

Western Carolina, Wofford, The Citadel, Monmouth, Marshall

Dec 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts guard Cord Stansberry (0) dribbles against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina gets to start the season off with a couple of warm-up games. Home visits from Western Carolina and Wofford to start the season may be exactly what Michael Malone needs to get his guys connected through live competition.

The Citadel provides a nice break in between two formidable teams in the non-conference slate, and Monmouth and Marshall both project to be easy early wins to settle the Heels into the season.

Tier Six

Wyoming, Georgia Tech, Boston College

Dec 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Jaeden Mustaf (3) dribbles with the ball during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two of the less threatening teams in the ACC land in the sixth tier. Wyoming is an early-season home game, as is Georgia Tech, while the Tar Heels are slated to visit Boston College at some point during conference play.

Georgia Tech and Boston College were the two worst teams in the ACC last season, and it doesn’t seem like this season could be vastly different. The two teams had a combined six wins in conference play, and it bodes well for Carolina that they’ll get a matchup with both.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier Five

Georgetown, Butler, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Pitt

Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara claps Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from Butler, North Carolina played all of these teams and won last season. This upcoming season should be no different.

Syracuse presents an interesting challenge as they enter the season in the same boat as North Carolina. Gerry McNamara enters his first season with the Orange and looks to make some noise as a surprise team in the ACC.

Notre Dame and Pitt both have the potential to be better than last season, as they both finished in the bottom five of the ACC. Overall, this Carolina team is far too talented to drop any of these games, despite where or when they are played.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier Four

Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Cal, Stanford, SMU

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) dribbles against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the games start to get interesting. While not the toughest on the schedule by any means, any one of these teams could offer North Carolina some trouble. In fact, SMU, Cal, and Stanford all beat the Heels last season, even though North Carolina was likely the more talented group.

North Carolina will play Stanford, Cal, and SMU at home and visit Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier Three

West Virginia, NC State, Georgia, Florida State

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) drives the ball to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the territory where I believe North Carolina has better talent, but it would have to play a solid game to beat any one of these teams on any given night.

The Tar Heels will look to avenge the abysmal loss to NC State they suffered last season, and they’ll have two chances to do it this year. The Tar Heels will play the Wolfpack in both a conference and a non-conference game scheduled for Dec. 15 on a neutral site.

Florida State is a team to watch in the ACC this season, as they can be much better than people may initially give them credit for.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier Two

Kentucky, Miami, Louisville

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is where we’ve reached among the best rosters in college basketball. Kentucky has gone through ebbs and flows in recent years, while both Miami and Louisville seem to be getting better each year.

Last season, North Carolina escaped Lexington with a down-to-the-wire win and beat Louisville at home behind a 30-point day from Seth Trimble .

Miami under Jai Lucas can cause some real ruckus in the ACC, as that will not be an easy contest by any means.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier One

Duke, Arkansas, Illinois, Virginia

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The cream of the crop on the schedule.

Obviously, the Blue Devils will always present a challenge to the Tar Heels, and that’s how it should be. Duke has loaded up on roster talent this season, and the tides do not seem to be in North Carolina’s favor heading into the season. However, as the best rivalry in sports, it’s a matchup that always delivers.

John Calipari has also built himself quite a squad that will no doubt compete in the SEC once again. As the reigning conference tournament champions, Arkansas will give North Carolina a great test at home early on in the season.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari looks on against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia will be a contending team in the ACC this season, as they have returned a ton of talent and will look to avenge their home loss to North Carolina.

The Tar Heels will also get quite a test when they travel to Nashville to take on the Fighting Illini. Coming off a trip to the Final Four, Illinois looks locked and loaded to attempt to climb the basketball mountain to reach the top.