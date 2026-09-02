Ranking Every Opponent UNC Will Face in 2026-27 Season
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Looking ahead at the Tar Heels' schedule for the 2026-27 season, there are plenty of talented teams that will test the Heels before March.
The ACC looks a lot stronger this season, and North Carolina has buffed up their non-conference schedule to feature many tough opponents that could give the Tar Heels some early trouble to start the season.
With that, I decided to rank each of the opponents the Heels will face in year one under Michael Malone, separated by tiers based on the difficulty they’ll present to North Carolina.
Tier Seven
Western Carolina, Wofford, The Citadel, Monmouth, Marshall
North Carolina gets to start the season off with a couple of warm-up games. Home visits from Western Carolina and Wofford to start the season may be exactly what Michael Malone needs to get his guys connected through live competition.
The Citadel provides a nice break in between two formidable teams in the non-conference slate, and Monmouth and Marshall both project to be easy early wins to settle the Heels into the season.
Tier Six
Wyoming, Georgia Tech, Boston College
Two of the less threatening teams in the ACC land in the sixth tier. Wyoming is an early-season home game, as is Georgia Tech, while the Tar Heels are slated to visit Boston College at some point during conference play.
Georgia Tech and Boston College were the two worst teams in the ACC last season, and it doesn’t seem like this season could be vastly different. The two teams had a combined six wins in conference play, and it bodes well for Carolina that they’ll get a matchup with both.
Tier Five
Georgetown, Butler, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Pitt
Aside from Butler, North Carolina played all of these teams and won last season. This upcoming season should be no different.
Syracuse presents an interesting challenge as they enter the season in the same boat as North Carolina. Gerry McNamara enters his first season with the Orange and looks to make some noise as a surprise team in the ACC.
Notre Dame and Pitt both have the potential to be better than last season, as they both finished in the bottom five of the ACC. Overall, this Carolina team is far too talented to drop any of these games, despite where or when they are played.
Tier Four
Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Cal, Stanford, SMU
This is where the games start to get interesting. While not the toughest on the schedule by any means, any one of these teams could offer North Carolina some trouble. In fact, SMU, Cal, and Stanford all beat the Heels last season, even though North Carolina was likely the more talented group.
North Carolina will play Stanford, Cal, and SMU at home and visit Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Tier Three
West Virginia, NC State, Georgia, Florida State
This is the territory where I believe North Carolina has better talent, but it would have to play a solid game to beat any one of these teams on any given night.
The Tar Heels will look to avenge the abysmal loss to NC State they suffered last season, and they’ll have two chances to do it this year. The Tar Heels will play the Wolfpack in both a conference and a non-conference game scheduled for Dec. 15 on a neutral site.
Florida State is a team to watch in the ACC this season, as they can be much better than people may initially give them credit for.
Tier Two
Kentucky, Miami, Louisville
This is where we’ve reached among the best rosters in college basketball. Kentucky has gone through ebbs and flows in recent years, while both Miami and Louisville seem to be getting better each year.
Last season, North Carolina escaped Lexington with a down-to-the-wire win and beat Louisville at home behind a 30-point day from Seth Trimble.
Miami under Jai Lucas can cause some real ruckus in the ACC, as that will not be an easy contest by any means.
Tier One
Duke, Arkansas, Illinois, Virginia
The cream of the crop on the schedule.
Obviously, the Blue Devils will always present a challenge to the Tar Heels, and that’s how it should be. Duke has loaded up on roster talent this season, and the tides do not seem to be in North Carolina’s favor heading into the season. However, as the best rivalry in sports, it’s a matchup that always delivers.
John Calipari has also built himself quite a squad that will no doubt compete in the SEC once again. As the reigning conference tournament champions, Arkansas will give North Carolina a great test at home early on in the season.
Virginia will be a contending team in the ACC this season, as they have returned a ton of talent and will look to avenge their home loss to North Carolina.
The Tar Heels will also get quite a test when they travel to Nashville to take on the Fighting Illini. Coming off a trip to the Final Four, Illinois looks locked and loaded to attempt to climb the basketball mountain to reach the top.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.