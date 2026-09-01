College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 1 (Will Louisville Upset Ole Miss?)
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The 2026 college football season began with last Saturday's Week 0 action, but now we get to dive headfirst into the Week 1 slate when almost every team in the country is taking the field.
The good news is we have an abundance of games to bet on, but the bad news is there are plenty of lopsided affairs as several teams use this week as a warm-up against a lesser opponent, often one from FCS.
With that being said, I'm going to go through every game involving a top-25 team and give you my pick to win.
College Football Week 1 Picks
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 25 Missouri Prediction
Pick: Missouri N/A
Idaho vs. No. 21 Utah Prediction
Pick: Utah N/A
UTEP vs. No. 10 Oklahoma Prediction
Pick: Oklahoma N/A
No. 7 Miami vs. Stanford Prediction
Pick: Miami -4000
Fresno State vs. No. 14 USC Prediction
Pick: USC -2500
USC is one of the few teams that played in Week 0, taking down San Jose State 42-26. Giving up 26 points to the Spartans is something to flag for future games, but I have no doubt they will win this game. Whether or not they cover the spread is a different question entirely.
North Texas vs. No. 6 Indiana Prediction
Pick: Indiana N/A
The defending national champs should feel insulted they're ranked just No. 6 in the nation heading into the 2026 campaign. They should come out hot against an overmatched North Texas team.
East Carolina vs. No. 13 Alabama Prediction
Pick: Alabama -7000
Oregon State vs. No. 23 Houston Prediction
Pick: Houston -1800
Houston narrowly defeated Oregon State last season, winning 27-24. Despite that, they're set as significant favorites in the rematch. I would likely bet Oregon State to cover this spread, but the Cougars shouldn't have much trouble winning this game outright.
Ball State vs. No. 1 Ohio State Prediction
Pick: Ohio State N/A
Tennessee State vs. No. 3 Georgia Prediction
Pick: Georgia N/A
Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon Prediction
Pick: Oregon -4000
Texas State vs. No. 5 Texas Prediction
Pick: Texas -10000
Marshall vs. No. 18 Penn State Prediction
Pick: Penn State -3500
Furman vs. No. 20 Tennessee Prediction
Pick: Tennessee N/A
Northern Illinois vs. No. 22 Iowa Prediction
Pick: Iowa N/A
Missouri State vs. No. 8 Texas A&M Prediction
Pick: Texas A&M N/A
Abilene Christian vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Prediction
Pick: Texas Tech N/A
Clemson vs. No. 11 LSU Prediction
Pick: LSU -410
The game of the week is Clemson against Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers. LSU is going to be a fascinating team to watch with Kiffin as head coach, and I think they'll cruise past Clemson, who have let the times pass them by in recent years. Clemson isn't the team they used to be, and we shouldn't treat them as such.
Western Michigan vs. No. 16 Michigan Prediction
Pick: Michigan -7000
Utah Tech vs. No. 14 BYU Prediction
Pick: BYU N/A
Washington State vs. No. 17 Washington Prediction
Pick: Washington -2800
Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame Prediction
Pick: Notre Dame -2300
No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Prediction
The one upset I'm picking for Week 1 games involving Top 25 teams is for No. 24 Louisville to take down No. 9 Ole Miss. Louisville is going to have one of the best rushing attacks in the nation this season, and I expect Ole Miss to be relatively disappointing in 2026. This is a great look if you're seeking an upset winner.
Pick: Louisville +220
No. 19 SMU vs. Florida State Prediction
Pick: SMU -156
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets