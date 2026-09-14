UNC Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded, Adjustments Made

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the East Tennessee Buccaneers 35-3 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

It was a much better performance by the offense, as the Tar Heels scored at will. Albeit East Tennessee State isn't a good team by any means. Nevertheless, North Carolina was much sharper, especially in the red zone. With that in mind, here are a few reasons for the Tar Heels' success at hitting paydirt.

Efficient on Third Downs

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For an offense to succeed in the red zone, it needs manageable third-down situations. Billy Edwards Jr. executed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's playbook perfectly. The Tar Heels went 5-of-9 on third downs, which opened up the playbook.

Staying ahead of the chains, avoiding penalties, managing the game, and staying efficient on the ground helped North Carolina avoid long third downs.

Inching Close to the Goal Line

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Demon June (0) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This relates to the last point, but the Tar Heels methodically carved their way down the field on multiple occasions. Demon June was the beneficiary, punching in three touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line.

North Carolina's two other scores came from 24 and 26 yards out. Nevertheless, Petrino's play-calling has been impressive, making it difficult for defenses to keep tabs on all the pieces on the field with creative route combinations.

Making Adjustments From Week 0

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against TCU, the Tar Heels struggled to move the ball after the first quarter. North Carolina made it on the first two drives of the game, punching it in on the opening drive. However, after those sequences, North Carolina's offense was nonexistent. The coaching staff correctly assessed those shortcomings and adjusted its approach.

One major difference we saw this past weekend was North Carolina's even approach to backfield touches. Mixing in Benjamin Hall, Demon June, and Jaylen McGill throughout the game kept East Tennessee State's defense off balance with different personnel groupings.

Another development that showed the Tar Heels' ability to drive downfield quickly was the number of deep shots Petrino dialed up for Edwards Jr. The former Wisconsin quarterback missed several opportunities, but again, that threat opened up the intermediate parts of the field. Producing quick-hitting drives is another way to increase the chances of succeeding in the red zone. We'll see if that trend continues when conference play starts this upcoming weekend against Clemson.

The Tar Heels face an interesting test up next on the road against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.