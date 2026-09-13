UNC Stock Report: 3 Players Rising, Falling After Week 2
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The North Carolina Tar Heels cruised past East Tennessee State 35-3 in their home opener on Saturday.
With two weeks in the books and the Tar Heels heading into conference play, let's take a look at where players’ stocks sit.
Stock Up: CJ Sadler
Entering the season, no one expected Sadler to be this involved this early. However, Trech Kekahuna's fumble in the first half against TCU opened the door for the freshman wideout.
Sadler started on Saturday and delivered a three-reception, 66-yard performance. It could have been a much bigger day if Billy Edwards Jr. hadn't missed him on a potential 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. Regardless, Sadler's stock and involvement are each pointing upwards.
Stock Down: Mason Humphrey
Humphrey was the offseason darling, breaking out in training camp and looking like the WR2 for the Tar Heels. Players and coaches lauded the Lehigh transfer as a candidate to take this offense to the next level.
It's been anything but that for the senior receiver, as he has compiled two receptions for 21 yards across two games. We'll see if Humphrey can flip the narrative when conference play begins next weekend.
Stock Up: Jelani Thurman
I don't know how his stock can go any higher, as the Ohio State transfer has been elite through the opening two games of the season. During that span, Thurman has compiled eight receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.
Thurman has established himself as a focal point of the offense, and barring injury, that will remain the case.
Stock Down: Trech Kekahuna
It's been an underwhelming two weeks for the former Wisconsin wide receiver, who has four receptions for 54 yards during that span. As mentioned, Kekahuna's fumble in the first half has arguably cost him his starting job.
We have seen his snaps decrease slowly ever since that turnover, and Sadler has seized the opportunity.
Stock Up: Jaylen Harvey
Harvey's potential has always been immensely high, but he's an extremely raw athlete who needs to refine multiple areas of his game. That said, the Penn State transfer has been dominant in the first two games, with Saturday potentially serving as a launchpad for his career.
Against East Tennessee State, Harvey recorded three tackles and two sacks, which was even more impressive considering Melkart Abou Jaoude was out.
Stock Down: Donovan Hoilette Jr.
Hoilette Jr. competed with Harvey for the starting edge rusher position opposite Abou Jaoude. North Carolina's coaching staff smartly chose Harvey.
In the process, Hoilette Jr.'s involvement and impact have dwindled. It's never bad to have too many pass rushers, and the Richmond transfer will serve as one, barring any unforeseen events.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.