Grading UNC's Performance Against Richmond
North Carolina had its most complete game of the season in its 41-6 demolition of Richmond on Saturday.
Although the Spiders are an FCS opponent, the result was a promising step for the Tar Heels as they continue to build cohesion and work through their weaknesses.
Here’s a look at the report card for North Carolina’s offense, defense and special teams:
Offense: B+
North Carolina had its best rushing performance of the season. After rushing for only 50 yards in Week 1, the Tar Heels rushed for 148 yards last week against Charlotte and rushed for nearly 200 yards against Richmond on Saturday.
True freshman Demon June powered the ground game with 148 yards on 14 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He picked up 118 yards after contact — 8.4 per carry — while breaking four tackles and ripping off three runs of 15 yards or more, capped by a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Gio Lopez also rushed for 40 yards and a score as well.
The passing game remains a work in progress — and Carolina will need it to take a step forward with a Sept. 20 road test at UCF looming. Lopez completed 10 of 18 passes (55.5%) for 119 yards and two touchdowns. His chemistry with Jordan Shipp stood out, as the sophomore hauled in four catches for 54 yards and both scores. Still, the air attack must evolve to complement the strides of the Tar Heels’ ground game.
Defense: A+
The defense was stout for the second week in a row as it only allowed 199 yards of total offense
It's also the second consecutive game that UNC hasn't allowed a touchdown. The last time that happened was in 2012. The closest Richmond came to scoring a touchdown, when Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham was stuffed at the 1-yard line by defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson and linebacker Andrew Simpson.
It forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — highlighted by linebacker Mikai Gbayor’s scoop-and-score.
Gbayor finished with six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, linebacker Khmori House and Simpson each recorded seven tackles to lead the defense. Defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude added two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Carolina has allowed an average of 235 total yards and 72.5 rushing yards per game. The defense has given up only nine points over its last two games and has not allowed a touchdown.
It's a far cry from the humiliating season-opening 48-14 loss to TCU, a game in which the Tar Heels gave up 542 yards- 258 of which came on the ground.
Special Teams: A+
Rece Verhoff stayed perfect on the season, converting field goals from 22 and 27 yards. Punter Tom Maginness was called on just twice after punting six times the week prior. He averaged 41 yards per kick, with a long of 48, and placed one inside the 20.
Safety Will Hardy sparked North Carolina with a 22-yard punt return to Richmond’s 36-yard line early in the second quarter. The return set up a seven-play, 36-yard drive capped by Lopez’s 1-yard touchdown run, which extended the Tar Heels’ lead to 20-0 with 10:11 left in the first half.
