Grading UNC's Performance Against Richmond

Grading the Tar Heels on offense, defense and special teams during its 41-6 win over Richmond.

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina had its most complete game of the season in its 41-6 demolition of Richmond on Saturday.

Although the Spiders are an FCS opponent, the result was a promising step for the Tar Heels as they continue to build cohesion and work through their weaknesses.

Here’s a look at the report card for North Carolina’s offense, defense and special teams:

Offense: B+

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) with the ball as Richmond Spiders defensive lineman Camden Byrd (6) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina had its best rushing performance of the season. After rushing for only 50 yards in Week 1, the Tar Heels rushed for 148 yards last week against Charlotte and rushed for nearly 200 yards against Richmond on Saturday.

True freshman Demon June powered the ground game with 148 yards on 14 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He picked up 118 yards after contact — 8.4 per carry — while breaking four tackles and ripping off three runs of 15 yards or more, capped by a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Gio Lopez also rushed for 40 yards and a score as well.

The passing game remains a work in progress — and Carolina will need it to take a step forward with a Sept. 20 road test at UCF looming. Lopez completed 10 of 18 passes (55.5%) for 119 yards and two touchdowns. His chemistry with Jordan Shipp stood out, as the sophomore hauled in four catches for 54 yards and both scores. Still, the air attack must evolve to complement the strides of the Tar Heels’ ground game.

Defense: A+

North Carolina linebacker Mikai Gbayor returned a 66-yard fumble for a touchdown in the Tar Heels' 41-6 victory over Richmond (Sept. 4, 2025). / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The defense was stout for the second week in a row as it only allowed 199 yards of total offense

It's also the second consecutive game that UNC hasn't allowed a touchdown. The last time that happened was in 2012. The closest Richmond came to scoring a touchdown, when Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham was stuffed at the 1-yard line by defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson and linebacker Andrew Simpson.

It forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — highlighted by linebacker Mikai Gbayor’s scoop-and-score.

Gbayor finished with six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Ashten Snelsire (18) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) pressures in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, linebacker Khmori House and Simpson each recorded seven tackles to lead the defense. Defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude added two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Carolina has allowed an average of 235 total yards and 72.5 rushing yards per game. The defense has given up only nine points over its last two games and has not allowed a touchdown.

It's a far cry from the humiliating season-opening 48-14 loss to TCU, a game in which the Tar Heels gave up 542 yards- 258 of which came on the ground.

Special Teams: A+

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Rece Verhoff (90) adds a field goal during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rece Verhoff stayed perfect on the season, converting field goals from 22 and 27 yards. Punter Tom Maginness was called on just twice after punting six times the week prior. He averaged 41 yards per kick, with a long of 48, and placed one inside the 20.

Safety Will Hardy sparked North Carolina with a 22-yard punt return to Richmond’s 36-yard line early in the second quarter. The return set up a seven-play, 36-yard drive capped by Lopez’s 1-yard touchdown run, which extended the Tar Heels’ lead to 20-0 with 10:11 left in the first half.

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.