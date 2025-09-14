3 Observations From UNC's Dominating Win Over Richmond
North Carolina had its most complete game of the season as it defeated Richmond 41-6.
For the first time this season, North Carolina (2-1) scored more than two touchdowns and both sides of the ball contributed to its success as the defense scored on a 62-yard scoop-and-score by linebacker Mikai Gbayor.
The Tar Heels outgained Richmond 312-199, but the yards were significantly reduced because UNC started five possessions in the Spiders' territory.
It's also the second consecutive game that UNC hasn't allowed a touchdown. The last time that happened was in 2012. The closest the Spiders came to scoring a touchdown, when Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham was stuffed at the 1-yard line by defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson and linebacker Andrew Simpson
- “Offensively, we made a couple big plays, scored some points," North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said after the game. "And defensively the goal line stand was a big, big, big series for us. And they turned the ball over and we scored on defense. So it was overall a good, good, solid effort. But, there are certainly a lot of things we can still work on and do better.”
Here are my three takeaways.
Demon June's Monster Game
Belichick said the coaching staff was looking for its "Jim Brown" in the backfield and they may have found one in true freshman running back Demon June.
June ran the ball 14 times for 148 yards and a touchdown, a staggering 10.6 yards per carry. It was the best performance by a freshman running back since Michael Carter. Carter ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 loss to Virginia on Oct. 14, 2017.
- “He’s earned it. You know, nobody gave him anything. I mean, he started at the bottom of the depth chart and just kind of worked his way up," Belichick said. "He’s had some opportunities, and he’s done pretty well with them, but he’s made some yards on his own. And that’s a big thing. He’s doing a good job with the ball in his hands. He’s done a good job in running and catching.”
The Defense Has Another Dominating Performance
The defense was dominant again, holding Richmond to under than 200 yards of offense. It forced three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — highlighted by Gbayor’s scoop-and-score.
Gbayor finished with six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, linebacker Khmori House and Simpson each recorded seven tackles to lead the defense. Defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude added two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Carolina has allowed an average of 235 total yards and 72.5 rushing yards per game. The defense has given up only nine points over its last two games and has not allowed a touchdown.
It's a far cry from the humilating season-opening 48-14 loss to TCU, a game in which the Tar Heels gave up 542 yards- 258 of which came on the ground.
- “There was a mentality shift in that locker room where guys were just like, ‘We have to buckle up,’” Gbayor said in regards to Week 1 loss. “It can’t be X, Y and Z. We just have to go out there, have fun and play, and not be tense. I feel like against TCU we were a little too tense and one thing just led to another. So guys went out there, cut loose these last two weeks, and it was better.”
Passing Game Still Needs Work, But It Doesn't Lack Chemistry
While the Tar Heels made strides in the running game, they were not made in the passing game.
North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez went 10-for-18 (55.5%) with 119 yards and two touchdowns. While he threw two touchdown passes to Jordan Shipp, it still wasn't the cleanest game from Lopez despite not throwing an interception.
However, Lopez and Shipp - who finished with four catches for 54 yards, have great chemistry and the growth will come.
- “With us it’s just trust. I trust him. He trusts me," Shipp said after the game. "There are times in practice where he throws me some balls that maybe he shouldn’t technically throw, but he just trusts me. I’m able to go make plays for him. And I feel like that really starts with just like our connection off the field. That’s one of my closest friends, one of my best friends. He’s like a brother to me.”
