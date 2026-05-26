Sayon Keita Validates UNC's Late Signing of Big Man

The North Carolina Tar Heels have emphasized pursuing frontcourt players with raw attributes and extremely high ceilings this offseason. While it is a high-risk, high-reward proposition, if head coach Michael Malone's plan comes to fruition, the Tar Heels could have one of the best frontcourts in the nation, despite losing Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Zayden High earlier this offseason.

Malone and his staff have explored the overseas market and found a diamond in the rough with FC Barcelona center Sayon Keita. The 18-year-old center, who reclassified from the 2027 class, has been impressive this season, but he was utterly dominant in Barcelona's NextGen EuroLeague championship run over the weekend.

Keita's Performance

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In the four-game U-18 tournament, which featured eight teams at the U18 level, Barcelona went unbeaten, claiming the title behind Keita's dominant performance in each contest. Across the four games, the 7-foot center averaged 9.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 76.9 percent from the free-throw line. Those are both promising shooting percentages, especially from the free-throw line, which was one of the Tar Heels' Achilles heels in 2025.

Keita's best game of the tournament came in the first round, when the star big man recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks, showcasing his defensive prowess. Keita's scoring production will go through ebbs and flows next season, but two things that will remain constant are his ability to protect the rim and willingness to run the floor on both ends of the court.

Keita's Evaluation by Former Coach

“He’s more consistent, and is now capable of doing all the things, stronger and harder than he was before," Keita’s former coach, Carlos Marín said. "He’s a really good athlete."

“He runs the floor and jumps in a way a 7-foot player should not be able to," Marín continued. "In European basketball, things go fast and you have to match the physicality of the other players. If you can’t match it, then you must have a high IQ and understand all that you are required to perform very quickly. He’s doing that better.”

Keita's Projected Role at UNC

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' offense will be anchored by its backcourt, with Maximo Adams and Jarin Stevenson sprinkling in contributions in the scoring department. Keita's primary role as the starting center will be to continue demonstrating the elite shot-blocking and rebounding he has shown overseas.

This past season, in 14 league play games, Keita averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Expect Keita's rebounds and blocks to increase in Chapel Hill next season .