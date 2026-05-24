The Latest Samodurov Report Changes the UNC Conversation

Over the last couple of weeks, head coach Michael Malone and his staff have prioritized the recruitment phase this offseason, spending extensive time at tournaments around the country.

While that is an important time for coaching staffs to identify and pursue talent in future recruiting classes, it is also a great opportunity for insiders to gain significant intel on specific players and programs. Greek center Alexandros Samodurov has been heavily linked with North Carolina in recent days, and 247Sports' David Sisk provided an update on that development while appearing on the "Heel Report" podcast.

Sisk's Reports

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I think he will [commit to North Carolina]," Sisk said. "I put this on the board, so I think I can say it publicly - I asked twice about him [to] different coaches. One said, 'Until we know - and we haven't been told anything, we haven't got anything official - until he makes it official, he's not committed.' Another [coach] was like, 'We're working on it, man. We're working on.' So, I do think he will and you just have to be patient with this. It's going to take a little bit of time."

In addition to providing what he has heard, Sisk also went into depth of what he thinks Samodurov will offer to the Tar Heels if he ultimately signs with the program.

"I like him," Sisk said. "I just think he will add some scoring in that post spot. I think he is going to be able to stretch [the floor] a little bit. I don't think it adds to what they need as far as the physical presence inside, but I do think it's something that they need because if you look at what they've got right now, we don't know if they've got a big who can stretch out, can step out and stretch it."

"I think they got to have a big," Sisk continued. "They got to have a four. We know how important it was that Henri [Veesaar] could do it last year. I think they got to have that guy who can step out and shoot the ball. I think [North Carolina] has the guards, especially [Terrence] Brown, who are going to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. And the way [Michael] Malone runs his offense, if they run all the zoom stuff like I think they're going to do, everybody's just going to switch and stay under everything. You've got to have some guys who can shoot the ball and stretch it."

Main Takeaways

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's 2026 roster is nearly complete, with Samodurov and Matt Able as the final two pieces of the puzzle remaining to be officially confirmed in the coming days. The deadline to withdraw from the upcoming NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is May 27; both players are currently operating under this deadline in their decision-making process.

When assessing the Tar Heels' current frontcourt, it is obvious that they need a forward who can consistently make shots from the perimeter. Jarin Stevenson showed signs of that in the latter part of the season, with Caleb Wilson out of the lineup, but he cannot be the only source of scoring production from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-11, 201-pound center would operate predominantly as a power forward alongside Sayon Keita when Stevenson is not on the court.