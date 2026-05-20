3 Most Important Factors in UNC Challenging for ACC
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Considering how last season ended, which culminated in questions and doubts about the program, it's safe to say the North Carolina Tar Heels have had a productive offseason.
Despite making a coaching change on the precipice of the transfer portal window opening, the Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster is taking shape into a competitive group that could pose problems for opponents next season. While the goal is to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, North Carolina needs to take the required steps to reach that stage.
The first step in that process is competing for the ACC regular season title. Quite frankly, that may be equally difficult for the Tar Heels this upcoming season, with Duke and Louisville standing in their way. That said, here are three key components of North Carolina's aspirations to establish itself as one of the top teams in the conference.
1. Coaching
Juxtaposing North Carolina's 2025 roster to its projected roster this upcoming season, you can safely say that last season's rotation was more impressive and solidified. However, a key component that was underwhelming, and the most important one, was the coaching struggles in big spots.
That should not be the case with Michael Malone entering his inaugural season as the Tar Heels' head coach. In fact, Malone will be a key cog in how well North Carolina's operation is. Last season under Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels finished in fourth place in the ACC, and the majority of their success was predicated on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who both proved to be elite frontcourt players.
When the former went down with multiple injuries that ultimately ended his season, Davis' weaknesses as a coach were even more exposed than they had already become during the season.
As mentioned, next season's roster may not contain a top-five pick and another potential first-round pick, but there is still enough talent on this roster for a coach to lead deep into March. Compared with other programs in the ACC, North Carolina's talent is not on the same tier as the aforementioned elite teams, but for the first time in over five years, its coaching staff should be, which could make a major difference.
2. Player Development
For most first-year head coaches, and most coaches for that matter, accumulating top-end talent regardless of whether the players actually fit the scheme and/or each other is the top priority. However, bringing in the best players does not automatically produce winning basketball.
Instead of pursuing players with the approach, Malone recruited players who fit his system and will operate in a specific, unique role in the rotation. That is reflected in the players he has successfully signed, including Sayon Keita, Kevin Thomas, Cade Bennerman, and potentially Alexandros Samodurov, who looks poised to officially sign with the Tar Heels in the coming days.
These players are not going to be recognized or valued by the average fan, but for those who look beyond the consensus recruit and transfer rankings, each could develop into a star in Chapel Hill. Maximo Adams, whom Malone inherited from the previous regime, is another potential star freshman whose development will be monumental for the team's success.
Adams, Keita, Thomas, and Samodurov - assuming the Greek center eventually lands with the Tar Heels - need to develop into productive assets if North Carolina is going to reach its potential.
3. Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions Must Fulfill Potential
Malone's strong recruitment performance this offseason began in the portal, as he signed Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able, all of whom transferred to Chapel Hill last month.
While Brown and Avdalas are firmly set in stone in the Tar Heels' rotation next season, Able is still considering the 2026 NBA Draft. The North Carolina State transfer could very well stay in Chapel Hill, but until he announces that, there is no guarantee he will be wearing a Tar Heel uniform in 2026.
Nevertheless, Brown's scoring ability, Avdalas' playmaking ability at 6-foot-9, and Able's all-around skill set - which has been on full display at the scouting combine- will need to be apparent in 2026. If these players fulfill their potential under Malone's tutelage, North Carolina could prove to be one of the most underrated teams at this point in the offseason.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.