3 Most Important Factors in UNC Challenging for ACC

Considering how last season ended, which culminated in questions and doubts about the program, it's safe to say the North Carolina Tar Heels have had a productive offseason.

Despite making a coaching change on the precipice of the transfer portal window opening, the Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster is taking shape into a competitive group that could pose problems for opponents next season. While the goal is to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, North Carolina needs to take the required steps to reach that stage.

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first step in that process is competing for the ACC regular season title. Quite frankly, that may be equally difficult for the Tar Heels this upcoming season, with Duke and Louisville standing in their way. That said, here are three key components of North Carolina's aspirations to establish itself as one of the top teams in the conference.

1. Coaching

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Juxtaposing North Carolina's 2025 roster to its projected roster this upcoming season, you can safely say that last season's rotation was more impressive and solidified. However, a key component that was underwhelming, and the most important one, was the coaching struggles in big spots.

That should not be the case with Michael Malone entering his inaugural season as the Tar Heels' head coach. In fact, Malone will be a key cog in how well North Carolina's operation is. Last season under Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels finished in fourth place in the ACC, and the majority of their success was predicated on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who both proved to be elite frontcourt players.

When the former went down with multiple injuries that ultimately ended his season, Davis' weaknesses as a coach were even more exposed than they had already become during the season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, next season's roster may not contain a top-five pick and another potential first-round pick , but there is still enough talent on this roster for a coach to lead deep into March. Compared with other programs in the ACC, North Carolina's talent is not on the same tier as the aforementioned elite teams, but for the first time in over five years, its coaching staff should be, which could make a major difference.

2. Player Development

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

For most first-year head coaches, and most coaches for that matter, accumulating top-end talent regardless of whether the players actually fit the scheme and/or each other is the top priority. However, bringing in the best players does not automatically produce winning basketball.

Instead of pursuing players with the approach, Malone recruited players who fit his system and will operate in a specific, unique role in the rotation. That is reflected in the players he has successfully signed, including Sayon Keita, Kevin Thomas, Cade Bennerman, and potentially Alexandros Samodurov, who looks poised to officially sign with the Tar Heels in the coming days.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

These players are not going to be recognized or valued by the average fan, but for those who look beyond the consensus recruit and transfer rankings, each could develop into a star in Chapel Hill. Maximo Adams, whom Malone inherited from the previous regime, is another potential star freshman whose development will be monumental for the team's success.

Adams, Keita, Thomas, and Samodurov - assuming the Greek center eventually lands with the Tar Heels - need to develop into productive assets if North Carolina is going to reach its potential.

3. Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions Must Fulfill Potential

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malone's strong recruitment performance this offseason began in the portal, as he signed Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able, all of whom transferred to Chapel Hill last month.

While Brown and Avdalas are firmly set in stone in the Tar Heels' rotation next season, Able is still considering the 2026 NBA Draft. The North Carolina State transfer could very well stay in Chapel Hill, but until he announces that, there is no guarantee he will be wearing a Tar Heel uniform in 2026.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Brown's scoring ability, Avdalas' playmaking ability at 6-foot-9, and Able's all-around skill set - which has been on full display at the scouting combine - will need to be apparent in 2026. If these players fulfill their potential under Malone's tutelage, North Carolina could prove to be one of the most underrated teams at this point in the offseason.